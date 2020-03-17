We Energies Foundation supporting organizations on front line of COVID-19 relief efforts

MILWAUKEE -- The We Energies Foundation has committed more than $500,000 in donations to health care, emergency response and other nonprofit organizations on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.That includes a special donation to the Milwaukee Fire Department so they can purchase adapters to make their existing personal protective equipment more effective against COVID-19.To date, the We Energies Foundation has pledged more than:

I-794 EB/WB reopens after utility emergency between Marquette Interchange, Lake Interchange

MILWAUKEE -- All lanes on I-794 eastbound and westbound were temporarily closed between the Marquette Interchange and the Lake Interchange Monday morning, May 18 because of a utility emergency.According to We Energies, heavy rain caused flooding in parts of the steam system in downtown Milwaukee – creating large steam plumes."We are investigating a steam system outage that is impacting some customers.

We Energies officials announce arrival of 1st peregrine falcon chicks of 2020 season

MILWAUKEE -- We Energies officials on Sunday, May 3 announced the arrival of the first two peregrine falcon chicks of the 2020 season.The little balls of fluff hatched overnight at Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee, officials said.If all goes well, the rest of the eggs at We Energies' four nest sites across the state should begin to hatch soon.

We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service commit $1 million to COVID-19 relief effort

MILWAUKEE -- We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) — part of the WEC Energy Group family of companies — announced Tuesday, April 14 they are contributing $1 million through their charitable foundations to help communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.According to a press release, the foundations will provide grants to nonprofit organizations supporting front-line efforts — primarily hospitals, first responders and food pantries.“At a time like this, our commitment to the safety and welfare of our employees and the communities we serve has never been more critical,” said Kevin Fletcher, president and CEO — WEC Energy Group. “Our foundations have supported organizations serving our communities for decades.

They’re back! Peregrine falcons return to nest boxes at We Energies power plants

MILWAUKEE -- The peregrine falcon cams are back online for another season at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service facilities.You can check in on the falcon nests anytime by CLICKING HERE.We Energies officials said there are nest boxes at five facilities:•    Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee•    Port Washington Generating Station•    Oak Creek Power Plant•    Weston Power Plant in Rothschild•    WPS building in Green BayLast year, the first eggs were laid around the end of March.