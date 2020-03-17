MILWAUKEE -- We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) — part of the WEC Energy Group family of companies — announced Tuesday, April 14 they are contributing $1 million through their charitable foundations to help communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.According to a press release, the foundations will provide grants to nonprofit organizations supporting front-line efforts — primarily hospitals, first responders and food pantries.“At a time like this, our commitment to the safety and welfare of our employees and the communities we serve has never been more critical,” said Kevin Fletcher, president and CEO — WEC Energy Group. “Our foundations have supported organizations serving our communities for decades.

