We Energies: Contractor strikes gas line, crews 'working to stop the flow of gas'
MILWAUKEE -- A crew from We Energies is on the scene near 23rd and Clarke in Milwaukee -- where a contractor reportedly struck a nearby gas line.Officials with We Energies say they are "making the area safe and are working to stop the flow of gas."This is a developing story.
Is your dog digging again? Help We Energies spread an important safety message
MILWAUKEE -- We Energies is looking for an adorable “ambassa-dog” to star in this year’s safe digging campaign.
We Energies Foundation supporting organizations on front line of COVID-19 relief efforts
MILWAUKEE -- The We Energies Foundation has committed more than $500,000 in donations to health care, emergency response and other nonprofit organizations on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.That includes a special donation to the Milwaukee Fire Department so they can purchase adapters to make their existing personal protective equipment more effective against COVID-19.To date, the We Energies Foundation has pledged more than:
State moratorium on utility disconnections to end July 25
MADISON -- The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) voted Thursday, June 11 to lift the temporary moratorium on utility disconnections during the coronavirus pandemic.
We Energies peregrine falcon chicks officially named, banded
MILWAUKEE -- The We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) peregrine falcon chicks are moving on to the next stage of their lives.
'Extensive damage:' About 50 buildings on west side of Milwaukee River are without steam service
MILWAUKEE -- We Energies officials say as of noon Friday, May 22 approximately 50 buildings on the west side of the Milwaukee River are without steam service.
‘Cream Puff,’ ‘Bubbler’ and ‘Kringle’ top voting in peregrine falcon naming contest
MILWAUKEE -- We Energies asked you to name their peregrine falcon chicks after your favorite things about Wisconsin, and now that the results are in, we're sensing a pattern.
Steam outage leaves hundreds in Milwaukee without heat, hot water for days
MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of Milwaukee residents have been without hot water or heat for the last couple of days due to flooded steam tunnels.
I-794 EB/WB reopens after utility emergency between Marquette Interchange, Lake Interchange
MILWAUKEE -- All lanes on I-794 eastbound and westbound were temporarily closed between the Marquette Interchange and the Lake Interchange Monday morning, May 18 because of a utility emergency.According to We Energies, heavy rain caused flooding in parts of the steam system in downtown Milwaukee – creating large steam plumes."We are investigating a steam system outage that is impacting some customers.
We Energies crews called out to report of service line that was struck in Franklin
FRANKLIN -- We Energies crews on Friday morning, May 15 were called out to the report of a service line that was struck on Briarwood Drive in Franklin.
We Energies warns customers of scam calls hitting Milwaukee, Appleton areas
MILWAUKEE -- We Energies is alerting customers to an increase in utility scam calls hitting the Milwaukee and Appleton areas in the past week.According to We Energies, scammers are calling or leaving messages for customers, saying they are from We Energies.
We Energies officials announce arrival of 1st peregrine falcon chicks of 2020 season
MILWAUKEE -- We Energies officials on Sunday, May 3 announced the arrival of the first two peregrine falcon chicks of the 2020 season.The little balls of fluff hatched overnight at Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee, officials said.If all goes well, the rest of the eggs at We Energies' four nest sites across the state should begin to hatch soon.
Vote now! We Energies naming falcon chicks after your favorite things about Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE -- We Energies wants you to help name their peregrine falcon chicks after your favorite things about Wisconsin.Starting Tuesday, April 28 and running through Sunday, May 17, you can vote on your favorite names.
Strong storms down trees, cause power outages in parts of southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Storms knocked out power to thousands of people overnight.
We Energies warns customers of utility scam calls hitting Milwaukee area
MILWAUKEE -- We Energies is alerting customers to an increase in utility scam calls hitting the Milwaukee area.A news release says scammers are calling customers saying they are from We Energies.
While winter moratorium ends April 15, power cannot be shut off until COVID-19 orders lifted
MADISON -- The winter moratorium for disconnections of water, electric and natural gas service used for home heating as a result of non-payment is set to expire on Wednesday, April 15, but utilities cannot drop customers until Governor Tony Evers lifts his "Safer at Home" order issued in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service commit $1 million to COVID-19 relief effort
MILWAUKEE -- We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) — part of the WEC Energy Group family of companies — announced Tuesday, April 14 they are contributing $1 million through their charitable foundations to help communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.According to a press release, the foundations will provide grants to nonprofit organizations supporting front-line efforts — primarily hospitals, first responders and food pantries.“At a time like this, our commitment to the safety and welfare of our employees and the communities we serve has never been more critical,” said Kevin Fletcher, president and CEO — WEC Energy Group. “Our foundations have supported organizations serving our communities for decades.
We Energies, WPS peregrine falcons welcome more than a dozen early Easter eggs
MILWAUKEE -- A final total of 15 eggs are resting inside four separate nest boxes across Wisconsin.
We Energies: Peregrine falcons lay 6 eggs at 4 nest sites in SE Wisconsin
OAK CREEK -- We Energies reported on Friday, March 27 that its peregrine falcons have laid six eggs at four nest sites so far in 2020.
They’re back! Peregrine falcons return to nest boxes at We Energies power plants
MILWAUKEE -- The peregrine falcon cams are back online for another season at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service facilities.You can check in on the falcon nests anytime by CLICKING HERE.We Energies officials said there are nest boxes at five facilities:• Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee• Port Washington Generating Station• Oak Creek Power Plant• Weston Power Plant in Rothschild• WPS building in Green BayLast year, the first eggs were laid around the end of March.