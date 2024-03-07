article

Peregrine falcons have returned to We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service power plants – a sure sign of spring as the birds prepare to lay eggs, according to the utility provider.

We Energies and WPS power plants have nest boxes located across the state for peregrine falcons to lay eggs and raise their young. Three of those nest boxes can be found in southeast Wisconsin at the Oak Creek Power Plant, Port Washington Generating Station and Milwaukee's Valley Power Plant.

Activity at each site will pick up over the next few weeks, We Energies said. The first eggs of 2023 were laid in late March and, if all goes well, fluffy falcon chicks should arrive later this spring.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Cameras will livestream the endangered species’ nest boxes at four We Energies/WPS facilities this year:

Related article

Peregrine falcon program

We Energies and WPS began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in the early 1990s. So far, a news release said 444 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies and WPS facilities – that’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.

Also coming up this season, the public can help We Energies name this year’s chicks in a naming contest. Details on that contest, and updates on each nest box, will be announced later this season.