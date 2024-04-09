We Energies Power Plant fire; smoke visible from dust collector, no injuries

article

A fire broke out at the We Energies Power Plant in Oak Creek on Monday night, April 8. The call came at 8:40 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke visible from the exterior of the dust collector. Fire companies entered the facility and confirmed that a fire had been extinguished by the sprinkler system.

There was no extension of the fire to any other part of the structure.

There were no reported injuries to We Energies employees or fire personnel. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.