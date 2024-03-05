Molson Coors joins Wisconsin renewable energy program

article

Molson Coors Beverage Co. will be the first company to join the new Renewable Pathway Pilot Program, We Energies announced on Tuesday.

The program will transition the brewer’s operations in southeast Wisconsin to renewable electricity – including the State Street Brewery, Leinenkugel’s 10th Street Brewery, Watertown Hops Company, the Milwaukee corporate offices and additional smaller locations.

We Energies said the Renewable Pathway program allows large business customers to subscribe to and purchase energy from a Wisconsin renewable energy project. Companies continue to pay the full share of their subscription while receiving clean energy credits that help them reach environmental goals.

"Renewable energy is a key component of our plans, and the We Energies Renewable Pathway program is a great fit to help us get there," Rachel Schneider, Molson Coors’ vice president of sustainability and EHS, said in a new release.

As part of the Renewable Pathway program, Molson Coors is subscribing to multiyear agreements for 27 megawatts from the recently completed Badger Hollow Solar Park in southwestern Wisconsin. The energy will offset the power used at the company’s southeast Wisconsin locations.