We Energies announces first falcon egg of 2024 nesting season

article

We Energies announced the first peregrine falcon egg of the 2024 nesting season has been laid.

Rolo and an unbanded female are watching over the egg at Milwaukee's Valley Power Plant. We Energies said it is the pair's second year nesting together.

Activity at each nesting box is expected to pick up, We Energies said. If all goes well, fluffy falcon chicks should arrive later this spring.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Cameras will livestream the endangered species’ nest boxes at four We Energies/WPS facilities this year:

Related article

Peregrine falcon program

We Energies and WPS began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in the early 1990s. So far, a news release said 444 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies and WPS facilities – that’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.

Also coming up this season, the public can help We Energies name this year’s chicks in a naming contest. Details on that contest, and updates on each nest box, will be announced later this season.