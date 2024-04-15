Wisconsin's utility moratorium ends April 15, disconnections possible
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's residential disconnection moratorium expires April 15. If you have not gotten caught up on your power bill payments, you may be at risk of having your power shut off.
The annual winter moratorium from Nov. 1 to April 15 prohibits all utility providers from disconnecting residential heating services for nonpayment.
To avoid disconnection, customers who have fallen behind on payments are encouraged first to contact their utility to set up a payment plan.
"Support is available for Wisconsin families as the winter moratorium on utility disconnections comes to an end," said PSC Chairperson Summer Strand.
Listed below is the contact information for the largest utilities in Wisconsin:
- Alliant Energy 1-800-255-4268
- Madison Gas & Electric 1-800-245-1125
- Superior Water, Light & Power 1-800-227-7957
- We Energies 1-800-842-4565
- Wisconsin Public Service Corporation 1-800-450-7260
- Xcel Energy 1-800-895-4999
If customers are having difficulty paying their energy bills, they may be eligible for assistance from the Department of Administration's Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP). WHEAP is part of the state’s comprehensive Home Energy Plus program, which provides assistance with emergency energy needs, emergency furnace repairs, conservation service and weatherization for low-income households.
To apply online, customers can go to energybenefit.wi.gov or to apply by phone, customers can call the Statewide Customer Care Center at 1-800-506-5596.
What to know
Disconnection is always a last resort
Customers behind on their bills can go to we-energies.com or use the We Energies app to set up payment arrangements and connect with financial and energy assistance options. They can also call 800-842-4565.
Simple ways to manage costs
We Energies encourages customers to manage their energy use all year long. Go to the We Energies website for a checklist and more ways to save.