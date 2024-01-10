Hundreds without power in SE Wisconsin following snowstorm
MILWAUKEE - A winter storm pushed through southeast Wisconsin Tuesday, Jan. 9, knocking out power for thousands of We Energies customers.
As of 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 900 outages in southeast Wisconsin.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
As for your outage, the best thing you can do is contact We Energies at 800-662-4797 to report your outage. They will then send you updates as your outage is resolved.