Oak Creek power outage, We Energies says raccoon to blame

article

A raccoon was to blame for an Oak Creek power outage that left thousands of We Energies customers in the dark on Saturday night, April 20.

The outage in the vicinity of Ryan Road came shortly after 9 p.m. We Energies said a raccoon came in contact with utility equipment, knocking out power for roughly 16,000 customers.

We Energies estimated the outage would be fully restored around midnight. Roughly 8,000 customers had power restored around 10 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you experience a power outage, the best thing you can do is contact We Energies online at 800-662-4797 to report it. You can also check the status of an outage online.

General outage information