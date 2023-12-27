article

A peregrine falcon chick born at a We Energies power plant in May was recently spotted in Indiana.

Once a chick leaves the nest, We Energies said sightings are rare. "Iggy," named after the Marquette Golden Eagles mascot, was one of 11 chicks banded this past nesting season. We Energies said she was spotted at the Highland Heron Rookery in Highland, Indiana.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

We Energies said Iggy was identified thanks to the band placed on her leg. The combination of colors, letters and numbers helps identify all falcons born at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) power plants.

A total of 444 peregrine falcons have been born at We Energies and WPS power plants since the program began in 1992, the utility said. That means 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin during that time hatched at We Energies or WPS facilities.



