We Energies Power Plant fire, cause under investigation

article

A coal fire broke out a We Energies Power Plant on Thursday, Feb. 29.

It happened around noon at the Oak Creek facility. The Oak Creek Fire Department said the fire was put out before firefighters arrived.

Crews confirmed the fire was contained to the area of a conveyee belt, and no one reported any injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Franklin, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, St. Francis, and Greenfield fire departments also responded to the scene.