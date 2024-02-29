Expand / Collapse search

We Energies Power Plant fire, cause under investigation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
We Energies
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

We Energies

OAK CREEK, Wis. - A coal fire broke out a We Energies Power Plant on Thursday, Feb. 29.

It happened around noon at the Oak Creek facility. The Oak Creek Fire Department said the fire was put out before firefighters arrived.

Crews confirmed the fire was contained to the area of a conveyee belt, and no one reported any injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured

Wisconsin falcon rescued in Nicaragua, part of We Energies project
article

Wisconsin falcon rescued in Nicaragua, part of We Energies project

When you hear the name Pio Pete, you may think of Carroll University's mascot. But the name is now soaring to new heights thousands of miles away.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Franklin, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, St. Francis, and Greenfield fire departments also responded to the scene.