Power outages: Milwaukee, Waukesha county customers report 23K+

We Energies crews were hard at work in Milwaukee and across southeast Wisconsin during Friday's winter storm – several thousand customers without power at one point.

While outages haven't been widespread, there are places where power was knocked out. At 22nd and Lapham on the city's south side, a failure of some sort left roughly 80 customers without power.

In some areas, We Energies said a portion of the power line goes underground. While some crews were in buckets in the blowing snow, others were underground. All of the cable needs to be pulled out and new cable needs to be restrung.

"A lot of this wet, sleety snow, coming into contact with equipment, or branches, trees – and bang something," said Brendan Conway, We Energies spokesperson. "Getting to outages is taking longer and working it, working with your hands, tougher when its really cold, really wet."

We Energies said, if you lose power, call them to let them know where the outage is; it makes getting it repaired go a lot quicker. The utility provider also asks for patients as crews work around the clock battling the elements.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 27,000 outages in Wisconsin – including more than 14,000 in Waukesha County and more than 9,000 in Milwaukee County.

As for your outage, the best thing you can do is contact We Energies at 800-662-4797 to report your outage. They will then send you updates as your outage is resolved.

