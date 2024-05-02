We Energies welcomes 1st peregrine falcon chick of season

article

We Energies is celebrating the first chick of the 2024 peregrine falcon nesting season. One of the peregrine falcon eggs at Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee has hatched.

Parents Rolo and an unbanded female let We Energies catch a glimpse of their first fluffy chick late Wednesday afternoon. This is the couple’s second year nesting together.

Two eggs remain at Valley Power Plant. We Energies is also keeping a close eye on eight eggs laid at two other nesting sites.

You can catch all of the first milestones on our 24/7 live nest box webcams.

While you wait, you can vote to name this little one and its siblings after Wisconsin Olympic medalists.