Wisconsin falcon rescued in Nicaragua, part of We Energies project

When you hear the name Pio Pete, you may think of Carroll University's mascot in Waukesha. But the name is now soaring to new heights thousands of miles away.

For more than 30 years, peregrine falcons have recouped on the rooftops and soared the skies of southeastern Wisconsin, thanks to the work and care of We Energies and the Peregrine Falcon Recovery Project.

"They’re at the top of the food chain, they’re the fastest animal on the planet," said Peregrine Falcon Manager/Researcher Greg Septon. "They’re doing well because of places like this, because of power plants where boxes are provided for them."

Septon founded the program, which is now making waves overseas. That's because of Pio Pete – not the mascot, but the falcon given the same name at birth last year in Port Washington.

Mike Grisar, a Carroll University alumnus, personally banded Pete and let her go.

"It was kind of a unique and sort of special opportunity for me to be able to have the opportunity to band Pete that day and see where she goes from there," Grisar said.

Staying true to the name, Pete pioneered about 2,100 miles to Nicaragua. That’s where Misael Sotelo rescued her last month from a near deadly bird attack.

"Truth is, I didn’t have the heart to leave the bird in the field," Sotelo said.

Sotelo contacted the banding facility and nested and nursed Pete for about two weeks before letting her take flight.

"I feel very glad, I feel very happy," Sotelo said.

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated parts of interviews used in this story from Spanish to English.