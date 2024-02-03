Power out at Milwaukee assisted living facility for hours

article

A power outage on Milwaukee's far north side left dozens of people without power most of Saturday, Feb. 3.

It happened in the area near the shuttered Northridge Mall. According to We Energies, the outage was reported around 10:30 a.m. and was due to an underground cable issue.

The outage impacted the Westridge Apartments and some assisted living residents. Some who spoke to FOX6 News said they are worried about medication going bad, and one person in a wheelchair was stuck on the first floor of a building because the elevator was out of service.

"I understand that there is some people here that may be on oxygen, so you know it's imperative that it be resolved pretty soon," said resident Rosalind Baker.

According to the We Energies outage map, power was restored shortly after 10 p.m.