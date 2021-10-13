Hispanic Heritage Month: Milwaukee events for you to enjoy in 2022
Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 – and there are plenty of events you can tap into to celebrate!
Milwaukee UCC leader blazing new trails in community
Life often takes people down unfamiliar paths. When it comes to the UCC's Laura Gutiérrez, life brought her back to where her journey started.
Caché MKE: Love for music, culture brings people together
A love for music and culture is bringing people in Milwaukee together.
Milwaukee's Lopez Bakery built on tradition, surviving pandemic
If you want to build something that stands the test of time, take a lesson from Lopez Bakery & Restaurant on Milwaukee’s south side.
Teresa Mercado is on a mission, believes 'education can open doors'
The pandemic shut down Milwaukee’s "Mexican Fiesta." But it did not slow down fundraising for the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation.
'Frida's Cocina MKE' owners make names for themselves in food industry
Brew City has a rich and diverse food scene among them is a vibrant blue food truck that made its debut late last year.
'1 life is too many:' Milwaukee doctor breaks COVID language barrier
A visit to a free clinic like Milwaukee's Sixteenth Street Community Health Center inspired Dr. Jorge Ramallo to work to help bridge the language gap in medicine.
'Universal language:' Dance unites Walker's Point studio owners; 1 from Wisconsin, 1 from Argentina
It doesn't matter if it's barely after dawn or well after dusk -- dancers at the Gustavo Krystal Dance Studio on Mineral Street near 2nd Street in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood move to the Latin rhythms of bachata, salsa, cha-cha, and merengue.
'A matter of unity:' Latina artists launch LUNA, a 'support group and platform' in Milwaukee
A group in Milwaukee’s art scene is carving out a new platform. It all began when two women realized the lack of representation of Latina artists in the area.
She was 1st in her family to come to US for higher ed; now she's VP of HR at Rockwell
She was the first in her family to venture into the United States for higher education. Now Marisol Coriano, a leader at Rockwell Automation, is using her life experiences to inspire future generations in STEM fields.
Dinorah Marquez uses violin to help Latino youth connect with their roots
The violin is an instrument with a rich history. At the United Community Center on Milwaukee’s south side, it can be found in the hands of young people, eager to learn it. At the head of the classroom is Dinorah Marquez.
'I knew this is what I want to be:' Cuban native becomes Milwaukee Ballet star
She works tirelessly to make complex choreography look effortless. At the age of 26, Marize Fumero is living her dream as a leading artist for the Milwaukee Ballet, but to make this stage of her life a reality, the young ballerina had to leap through many obstacles.
'Very proud:' A Cuban native, Marcus Theatres CEO's career comes full circle
After holding executive positions at Walmart and other movie companies, Rolando Rodriguez’s career has come full circle as he serves as Chairman, President and CEO of Marcus Theatres. He was once a ticket taker at a movie theater.
"You name it, we have it:" Puerto Rican family opens 'El Flamboyan," 1st-of-its-kind bakery in Milwaukee
El Flamboyan is the first bakery of its kind in Milwaukee, and at its core is the Villafuentes family.
"Nothing will change if you leave:" Ald. Jose Perez is focused on making positive changes in his district
As FOX6 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, we introduce you to a city leader who grew up on Milwaukee's south side -- and is now making it a better place. We're talking about Milwaukee Alderman Jose Perez.
Milwaukee artist is living his "dream to wake up and create every day"
When it comes to 28-year-old Mauricio Ramirez the world is a canvas and Milwaukee is his muse. His art is scattered across the city. But before he gets spray cans near a wall, his creative process starts at his cousin's barbershop in West Allis.
"Doing something unique:" Cubanitas, 1st Cuban restaurant in Wisconsin, expanding to Oak Creek
Located in the heart of the Brew City is a restaurant where the atmosphere is inviting and the cuisine is authentic.