Hispanic Heritage Month: Milwaukee bilingual teacher makes a difference

We are putting the spotlight on a bilingual teacher from Milwaukee Public Schools – during Hispanic Heritage Month.

It is another day in Alondra Garcia's classroom at Allen-Field Elementary School in Milwaukee. The space is filled with vibrant colors, butterflies and enthusiastic second-graders eager to learn.

"She likes to celebrate everything that I like to celebrate," said Jolaniz Acosta, a student.

"(English: She reads to us and I can understand it,)" said Damian Gomez, age 7.

Garcia said she designs lesson plans to keep this diverse class of students engaged.

"My goal as an educator is to make sure I empower them," Garcia said.

And it hits home. Ms. Garcia is a first generation bilingual teacher – and she said she sees herself in every single one of her students.

"I always remembered in the back of my head that little girl who wanted to learn to do something to be someone in the future," Garcia said.

Like many of her students' stories, Garcia's family left their home in Mexico to make a home in Milwaukee.

"My goal as an educator is to make sure they're able to find their voice and that they're able to use their voice as a power, as something that's going to get them far in life," Garcia said.

Garcia's job does not end inside the classroom. In fact, it keeps on going in the community – as an activist fighting for immigrant rights and other issues affecting Latinos in Wisconsin.

"Status does limit you, sadly, and I was a former DACA recipient for 12 years. Just recently, I obtained the U-Visa status. So that, eventually, will lead me toward permanent residency. I'm grateful my whole family qualified for that," Garcia said.

Garcia said she inherited her drive from her father, Gilberto Garcia Calderon, who said he is proud to see his daughter's efforts to serve and help others.

"(English: Seeing her work and involvement just tells me she's on the right path,)" Garcia Calderon said.

It is a purpose Garcia said she hopes will pave the way – and inspire the next generation.

