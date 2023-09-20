Forward Latino's mission; make sure all Latino voices are heard

It’s been said life is about the journey not the destination; Darryl Morin has used his journey to pay it forward.

"I’m Hispanic American, my great-grandparents are from Mexico. My parents grew up in south Texas – and my dad was a migrant laborer," Morin said. "My father graduated from the third grade. He managed to help a lot of people out throughout his lifetime. So if I have a college degree, you know what do. I owe the community. "

Morin is president and chairman of the board for Forward Latino.

"We advocate for predominantly for the Latino community to make sure that everybody has the equal opportunity to achieve the American dream," Morin said.

Darryl Morin

Forward Latino operates out of an office in Franklin and focuses on issues surrounding immigration, education and help victims of hate crimes.

"In this upcoming election we’re estimating there’s going to be about 210-220 thousand eligible Latino voters in this state," Morin said.

While the 2024 presidential election is still more than a year away, the work begins now. It goes beyond phone calls and emails.

Darryl Morin

"Over the last several elections, we’ve done everything from door knocking providing information in English and Spanish and answering questions," Morin said.

The organization's treasurer, Eileen Figueroa, knows firsthand the importance of inclusion.

"Regardless of how people vote they need to vote," Figueroa said. "My mom is in an immigrant from Mexico. She had limited English proficiency. Being a young child having to translate for my mom just inspired me more to say, I need to help my mom but how can I take that further and help others," Figueroa said.

Eileen Figueroa

Figueroa said her mother is a great influence in her advocacy work. The two are helping prepare a meal for those in need.

"Community advocate at heart," Figueroa explained. "Always knowing there is work to be done in the community."

Figueroa said Forward Latino is all about eliminating obstacles – especially at the polls.

"We know that there are a lot of people in our community who don’t advocate for themselves. A lot of it is language barrier," Figueroa said.

"We do is a lot of poll watching and we work with municipalities to make sure they are in compliance with federal law," Morin said.

If needed, they can help translate material.

"We encourage the community to get out and vote. We don’t tell them how to vote," Morin said.

Darryl Morin

The organization does not side with political parties. But it does take strong stances on policy – like gun reform.

"We advocate so strongly for universal background checks," Morin said.

In May, Forward Latino organized a summit on gun violence in Milwaukee. It sold out.

"Both parties are finally starting to invest in our community and that hasn't always been the case," Morin explained.

Officials say Latinos are being recognized for their ability to shift elections with their votes -- and in 2024, the road to the White House runs through Wisconsin.

"The last presidential election here in Wisconsin was won by only about 20,000 votes," Morin said. "A vote is the most important thing someone can do when it comes to civic duty."

Morin and others want Latino voters to understand, the power they hold.

"They have to understand they make a difference. They have to understand they are the voice of the future," Figueroa said.