Milwaukee kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with cultural pride

Friday marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and there are many ways the Latino community is kicking off celebrations in Milwaukee.

"To keep the culture alive.," said the Forward Latino National President, Darryl Morin. "To be mindful and proud of our heritage."

Hispanic Heritage Month officially kicked off Friday with no shortages of festivities across the city.

It really gives an opportunity for the whole community to come together," said Morin. "Not just celebrate with tacos and guacamole and all that."

Morin with Forward Latino said this month also marks a time to reflect.

"Our history right here in the United States," Morin said. "To really talk to our kids about our culture and what our American journey has been."

Hispanic Heritage Month runs until Oct. 15. Nancy Hernandez, the president of the Hispanic Collaborative, said it also gives plenty of time for people to learn.

"I hope many people take not just today, but, really, the next 30 days and beyond to learn more about our Latino community," said Hernandez.

Sept. 15 is a significant day for the Latino community.

"It is the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua," said a member of the Hispanic/Latinx Faculty and Staff Association.

At Marquette, students and faculty lead an Orugullo Hispanic March across campus, celebrating that date.

We are here to show that we are so proud," said the member of the Hispanic/Latinx Faculty and Staff Association.

Hispanic Heritage Month

Hernadez said that pride will keep growing.

A brighter, hotter spotlight on the whole month that talks about Latino community, our growing population," said Hernandez.

More details about events happening throughout the month can be found on the Things To Do page.