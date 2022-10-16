Caledonia artisan's sought-after cowbells keep Latin music grooving

Some of the most sought-after handcrafted cowbells in the country are made in a Caledonia garage by the hands of Ulisis Santiago – or "Uli," as he is known to his close friends.

Without cowbells, Latin music would miss a beat.

"I’m one of few that makes them in the United States," said Santiago "That bell is like, the power to keep the groove going. You can’t have salsa or Latin music without the bell."

Fellow musicians like Alberto Rivera say Santiago's cowbells are definitely one of a kind.

"What makes it different, the sound of course, but the look was really eye-catching," Rivera said.

Cowbell made by Ulisis Santiago

Rivera said Santiago is not one to brag.

"He’s the most humble, honest, quiet – and overall, he’s a wonderful person. He really is," said Rivera.

Born in Waukesha, Santiago moved with his family to Puerto Rico at the age of 5.

"The love of music was since I was in my mom’s womb," Santiago said.

Santiago moved back to the Midwest as a teen, but it was not an easy homecoming.

"It was hard for me," he said. "When I came here to Wisconsin, it was kind of more laid back, and Puerto Rico is a lot of action, a lot of work, a lot of parties and a lot of friends, so it took me a bit to get used to, more than the cold weather."

Santiago could always count on music as a refuge. He began playing with local bands. A few years ago, he learned one of his music idols passed away in New York – renowned musician and cowbell maker Cali Rivera.

"That’s when the light bulb came on," Santiago said.

Ulisis Santiago

Santiago realized his idol’s departure left a void not just in the music industry but also, in the small world of handcrafted cowbell making.

"You can have a factory make bells, but it’s not 100% quality control of that sound," Santiago said.

Santiago works with steel during his day job in the railroad industry. He wanted to put his skills to the test and decided to give cowbell-making a try.

It didn't just start with learning how to craft the cowbell. Santiago also had to make the tools needed to bend and shape steel. There was a lot of trial and error.

Ulisis Santiago making cowbells in his Caledonia garage

"A lot of musicians are way picky with this instrument. It’s a hard instrument to do," Santiago said.

Santiago starts by cleaning the steel. He then bends it four times before welding it. He adds a splash of eye-catching color to his designs.

"When I first took them to Chicago, someone asked, ‘What kind of candy is that?’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, it’s not candy. It’s cowbell,'" Rivera said.

Word of Santiago's designs began to spread in the Latin music industry.

Cowbell made by Ulisis Santiago

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra has also used Santiago's cowbells.

"I play a lot of these songs by these famous artists. I never thought I would be talking to them," Santiago said. "Us Latinos, we have so much talent to give out to the community, and I’ve been blessed to be able to do this."

Santiago is grateful for the love he's getting for his handcrafted cowbells, and he is happy to do business with you – whether you are a beginner or a professional. But he has no interest in mass-producing; the garage will remain his factory and distribution center.

"He’s already there. His cowbells are everywhere," Rivera said. "Puerto Rico, I know this person in Colombia that got it from a guy in Puerto Rico, Mexico, the United States – they’re all over the place."

Santiago's friends say his talent is in high demand and creating sound waves far and wide.

A unique sound – crafted in the most unlikely of places.

"You should feel proud that it’s made in Wisconsin, here in Caledonia. He is famous. Come get his autograph," Rivera said.

Learn more about, Ulipercussion here.