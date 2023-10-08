Milwaukee south side artists share their hometown through art

There is no doubt that where you grow up can have an influence on how you see the world. Two south side Milwaukee natives want the world to see their hometown – and they are using art to get the job done.

Inside a Milwaukee candy shop, there is photography and fashion. It is a familiar backdrop for photographer Jovanny Hernandez-Cabellero and designer Nohemi Chavez-Contreras.

"I grew up on this street. I have memories of walking down this street," said Hernandez-Cabellero.

"A lot of the work that me and Jovanny make as a team is centered around community and neighborhoods here on the south side," said Chavez-Contreras.

They are friends and creative collaborators and part of the artists in residence program at Mitchell Street Arts.

Mitchell Street Arts

"If it’s her influencing the way I shoot photos, by giving me an outside perspective on things, or maybe it’s me putting new ideas into her head and bouncing off of that," said Hernandez-Cabellero.

There is intention behind every photograph – infusing their culture into their art is a way to give back.

"I really care about the work I produce. I’m always very cautious. Building a positive relationship with the community I photograph is a cornerstone in my practice as an artist," said Hernandez-Cabellero. "I can create a beautiful landscape. What I love most is creating that intimate moment and capturing not only the beauty of someone but their essence."

"I really try to help promote feelings of pride within each of my garments. That why a big characteristics of a lot of the things I make are voluminous and structural shapes," said Chavez-Contreras.

The two are rooted on Milwaukee's south side. It is a vibrant story captured and stitched into the fabric of their work.

"I want to be able to tell this huge story," said Hernandez-Cabellero. "The work I produce is important to me. I know it’s important to my community."

"I hope they see beauty, and I hope they see where I come from," said Chavez-Contreras.

Mitchell Street Arts is at 7th and Mitchell. Hernandez-Cabellero said the artists in residence program just began and lasts for six months. It also allows them to mentor kids and work closely with other others.