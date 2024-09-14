Hispanic Heritage Month, Milwaukee events celebrate culture

The Brief Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Sunday, and Mexican Independence Day follows on Monday. Events in Milwaukee were already underway on Saturday, celebrating culture and history.



Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Sunday, and Mexican Independence Day follows on Monday. But this weekend in Milwaukee, an explosion of culture was already underway.

"People come together and celebrate a heritage," said Fr. Ricardo Martin, pastor at St. Adalbert Parish.

Martin said the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration also falls in line with St. Adalbert's parish festival.

"I think it helps to bring the food, the meals, the music, the culture that they have in all these countries," he said.

From the food, to the flags and the family, organizers said Hispanic Heritage Month events are an all-in-one way to highlight cultures and communities that are growing in Milwaukee.

"It’s like our Fourth of July, and so there’s a lot of importance to this day," said Jesus Gonzalez, co-founder of Zócalo Food Truck Park.

Mexican Independence Day festivities also kicked off early Saturday at Zócalo Food Truck Park in Walker's Point. The celebration marks Mexico's independence from Spain on Sept. 16, 1810 and recognized Milwaukee's growing Hispanic population.

"We’re here to commemorate our ancestors that have come here and have made Milwaukee home," said Gonzalez.

While the parties were in effect, parade preparation was also in motion. UMOS – United Migrant Opportunity Services, spent Saturday lining banners for Sunday's parade and festival.

"Our theme for the parade for the 50th anniversary is Viva Mexico, Viva Independence," said Kristy Moeller, UMOS director of corporate events. "It’s very important for us to just have the opportunity to bring our community together in a cultural way."

UMOS' Mexican Independence Day parade starts at 10 a.m. Sunday. The free event starts at 20th and Oklahoma and ends at UMOS' parking lot on Chase Avenue for its annual festival.