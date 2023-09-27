Milwaukee Latino Legacy of Valor exhibit honors veterans, servicemembers

Wisconsin's Latino veterans were honored at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center Wednesday, Sept. 27.

It was an effort to make sure their stories are not lost in the pages of history.

On the fourth floor of the Milwaukee War Memorial, the exhibit displays the many ways Wisconsin's Latino veterans have risen to the call of duty.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Foward Latino and the American GI Forum of Wisconsin hosted a Salute to Our U.S. Military event with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense James Saenz serving as keynote speaker.

Forward Latino officials said Saenz serves as an example of a Latino man who has risen the ranks. Saenz served 30 years as a U.S. Army officer, most of that time in Special Forces. He’s also experienced numerous counter-narcotics missions in South and Central America. Saenz was given a tour of Milwaukee’s War Memorial Center.

The event was aimed at highlighting Latinos who are serving their country and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"I think the community in general needs to remember that Latinos and Hispanics have been here fighting and dying to protect our nation and our freedoms from the very beginning," said Darryl Morin, Forward Latino.

"Serving the community, I believe, is part of our Latino culture," said Saenz. "Family, hard work, community are really the cornerstones of the Latino community, and it comes through when you look, and you study, and you see those who have gone before us and served our nation."

The Latino Legacy of Valor display tells the story of veterans who served from all backgrounds including Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Venezuela.