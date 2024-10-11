Hispanic Heritage Month; Milwaukee students learn, share traditions

The Brief Students at Milwaukee's Kagel School held a fiesta on Friday, Oct. 11 to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Kids from K-4 through 8th grade performed for their parents and community members.



Students at Kagel School in Milwaukee held a fiesta on Friday, Oct. 11 to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

There was food, dance and music – all in an effort to learn about Hispanic traditions.

Students, K-4 through 8th grade, performed in front of family and the community. The performances represented Latin American countries like Colombia, Mexico, Honduras and Venezuela.

This is the first year the school is hosting this event – and school officials say it would not have been possible without the community's input.

"They feel pride. A lot of pride they chose to not only be proud of their country but to also learn about other people's countries and be respectful of other people's traditions. It was great to incorporate it with social studies, with art, with the dance. Everything," said Sandy Rodriguez.

Thi is a celebration school officials say they plan to do every year.