Latino mental health struggles; Milwaukee program here to help

It's Hispanic Heritage Month and one local program is working to break the mental health stigma within Milwaukee's Latino community.

In the heart of the south side, you will find Cremilda and her flag stand on the corner of 14th and Burnham.

"Just out here trying to make an honest dollar," she said.

She is battling breast cancer and can teach others a thing or two about pushing forward mentally.

"I'm blessed with one more day of life," she said. "I see a lot of people in need. I love to bless them with my support and listen to them. That's why I'm here."

It's a method "Escucha Tus Emociones," a mental health initiative in Milwaukee, said helps start important conversations.

"One of the things that we like to address is the stigma that may run in our communities due to things like or cultural barriers to accessing mental health, like perhaps the idea of, we keep it in the family, and we don't talk about these things," mental health wellness coordinator Cecilia Tenorio said.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness said that only 35.1% of Latino adults dealing with mental health issues receive help each year due to language, cultural or socio-economic barriers. Escucha Tus Emociones is aiming to fill those gaps by providing culturally appropriate and easy access to these resources, and it's free.

"You're asking for help, you're learning resources and tools and techniques to better take care of your mental health," Tenorio said. "There shouldn't be any shame associated with that."

They're trying to help these communities and future generations to come.

"As a community we can pay it forward by sharing the knowledge and help save lives," Cremilda said.

For more information, visit the Escucha Tus Emociones website.

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated parts of interviews used in this story from Spanish to English.