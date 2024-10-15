Milwaukee's Southside Organizing Center receives $1M grant

The Brief Milwaukee's Southside Organizing Center received a $1 million grant. The funds will be used to provide resources for the Latino community.



An organization on Milwaukee's south side is wrapping up Hispanic Heritage Month celebrating a win for the Latino community.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Southside Organizing Center (SOC) received a $1 million grant aimed at providing resources for the Latino community.

For the last 35 years, SOC has been a hub of information for families and Latinos.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore was in attendance as a Madrina, which translates to Godmother, as well as local leaders and advocates.

"We are going to split that over in the next several years to ensure that we have a solid sustainable information and referral hub for our Latino community," said Tammy Rivera, Executive Director of the Southside Organizing Center. "We are going to put part of it into making sure we have a facility where folks feel welcomed and loved and into the programming that they identify. "

Rivera told FOX6 News the grant comes after the organization experienced hardships. She said they plan to spread the funds throughout the years to come – to remain a reliable hub to the community.