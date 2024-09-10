Washington County Food Truck Rodeo celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

article

A Washington County "Food Truck Rodeo" kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The trucks were set up outside the Washington County Government Center in West Bend for people to sample a variety of foods that represent a number of Latin American countries.

"It highlights all the wonderful and beautiful things that the Latin culture has to offer," said Jessie Plahmer, community outreach specialist for Casa Guadalupe. "It makes them feel represented and acknowledged and also creates awareness for other people to get to know our culture and get to see the beautiful side that we have to offer."

Hispanic Heritage Month does not officially start until Sept. 15.

Hispanic Heritage Month events

Hispanic Heritage Month City Kick-Off Celebration

Deer District Plaza, Milwaukee

Friday, Sept. 13 from 4-8 p.m.

hisPanic at the WISCO

Interchange Theater, Milwaukee

Friday, Sept. 20 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Noche de Gala benefiting the Latino Arts Strings Program

Latino Arts, Milwaukee

Monday, Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Fiesta Latina 2024

Regner Park, West Bend

Friday, Sept. 20 from 5:30-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21 from 12-9 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Day at American Family Field

American Family Field, Milwaukee

Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1:10 p.m.