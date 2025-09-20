Hispanic Heritage Month; Milwaukee Public Museum highlights culture

The Brief The Milwaukee Public Museum kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with music, dance and educational exhibits. Attendees celebrated Afro-Latino roots and cultural traditions, while families connected with their heritage. The next celebration will be held Oct. 11, featuring local artisans, weaving, and crafts.



Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations are underway in Milwaukee, with the Milwaukee Public Museum inviting the community to honor Latino culture through food, music and education.

What we know:

On Saturday, Sept. 20, museum educators highlighted cultural traditions through live dance and music performances from the Caribbean and South America, showcasing the Afro-Latino roots that run through Latin America.

"We are so excited to be celebrating one of the biggest cultures in Milwaukee," said museum educator Berta Barillas. "They showcase some dances from the Caribbean as well as from South America, displaying the Afro-Latino roots that exist in Latin America."

Local perspective:

Katie Avila-Loughmiller attended the celebration with her 2-year-old son.

"He’s half Colombian. You just show him his roots and to show him him and his culture at a really young age," she said. "I just wanna show him everything and celebrate our culture and our roots in our history as much as possible."

In addition to performances, the museum is offering special exhibits, including a display on the ancient science of chocolate.

"The ancient science of chocolate originates from Latin America and how the indigenous populations were able to cultivate the cacao seed and then develop it into what we now know today as chocolate," Barillas said.

What's next:

The museum’s next Hispanic Heritage Month event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11, featuring local artisans showcasing weaving and other crafts. The event is included with museum admission.