Wisconsin governor's race; election nears, campaigns intensify

With the Nov. 8 election less than two weeks away, top Democrats and Republicans descend on Wisconsin. The Cook Political Report said the state's race for governor is still a toss-up.

Voting day already happened for many. Cities and towns across Wisconsin have opened up early voting sites — including at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Gov. Tony Evers laid out his lesson plan for Wisconsin and kicked off his state tour.

"We’re gonna win this, but we’re going to need everybody doing everything you can," Evers said.

National reinforcements have come to help both Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels win Wisconsin. U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, with Evers, rallied union members to "Vote Blue."

"We’re not going to be knocked down this time. We’re going to get up, and we’re going to send a message. We’re going to send the governor back to his statehouse," said Walsh.

Tim Michels; Tony Evers

Michels rallied with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who flipped his state red.

"Now is your moment, it’s your moment, it’s your moment to pick up that red wave that’s crossing across the whole nation," Youngkin said.

Wednesday, Michels stopped in Waukesha – a crucial red county with slipping Republican support. In 2014, Scott Walker won 72% of the county, but dropped to 66% in 2018. Former President Donald Trump underperformed those numbers in Waukesha County in both 2016 and 2020, when he won roughly 60% of Waukesha County.

Statewide, Evers beat Walker in 2018 by 1.1%. In that election, 66% of Milwaukee County voted for Evers. Democrats did better in 2020, when 69% of Milwaukee County voted for President Joe Biden.

"We have a really strong economy, folks. We’re in the best shape we’ve been in a decade," Evers said. "We have one of the lowest unemployment rates ever, and we’ve got the most people working ever. (Michels) doesn’t want to do the right thing, a lot of his ideas, I’d say, are really difficult to stomach."

Republican support in Waukesha County

This year, polls show the economy is a top issue.

"I’m not just some candidate just standing up here talking about creating jobs. I’ve done it. I’ve created thousands of jobs," said Michels. "Thousands of non-union jobs, thousands of non-union jobs."

AdImpact Politics, a group that monitors ad spending, reports that Evers has outspent Michels. Evers and Democrats plan to spend more than $11 million over the final two weeks of the campaign, AdImpact found, while Michels and his supporters are set to spend just over $7 million.