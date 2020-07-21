National Guard coronavirus test site returning to Waukesha County Expo Center July 27-28

WAUKESHA -- Waukesha County Public Health and the Waukesha County Office of Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a two-day COVID-19 regional testing site.All Wisconsin residents or individuals who work in the state and are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 can get tested at The Waukesha County Expo Center on Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., or until 400 tests have been allocated each day.Individuals who want to be tested are asked to pre-register online in advance in order to reduce wait times at the testing site.

Man sentenced in leading officers on 65-mile police chase, backing vehicle over officer

WAUKESHA -- The man charged with leading police on a 65-mile chase through nine cities and backing a vehicle over an officer in early December 2019, has been sentenced, according to court records.Thomas Chadwick faces eight years for one count of recklessly endangering safety — four years of initial confinement, four years of extended supervision — after the Dec. 11, 2019 incident.Chadwick was initially charged with four counts — two counts of recklessly endangering safety and two counts of resisting an officer back in January.One of two Waukesha police officers hit by the vehicle in December recounted what happened at Chadwick's hearing in January.

Police look to ID woman who stole over $200 worth of merchandise from TJ Maxx

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who stole from TJ Maxx in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, June 16.According to police, a woman removed $297.90 worth of merchandise to include a purse, shoes and other items without permission.There is no known vehicle involved in this incident.If you have any information, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department 262-532-8700 reference case #20-22309.

Man arrested after crashing into patrol squad while fleeing from Waukesha County deputies

WAUKESHA  COUNTY -- A 23-year-old Madison man was taken into custody late Monday night, July 20 after he crashed into a City of Brookfield patrol squad while fleeing from deputies in Waukesha County.According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, it began around 11:40 p.m. after the Waukesha County Communications Center received a call of a reckless driver on eastbound I-94.A deputy located the vehicle and advised that it was traveling in excess of 90 mph.

Recognize him? Menomonee Falls police seek man who tried robbing Subway

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying a man involved in an attempted armed robbery that took place on Monday, July 20.Police said the man entered the Subway on Appleton Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. and attempted to commit an armed robbery.