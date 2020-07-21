'Behaviors need to change:' Waukesha County schools preparing fall reopening plans
Waukesha County schools are preparing for fall classes as COVID-19 cases rise, each district's plan crafting its own set of rules.
Police seek man wanted for using counterfeit $100 bill, retail theft at Kwik Trip in Village of Butler
Butler police need your help to identify a theft suspect.
Kohl's to close stores on Thanksgiving Day: 'Importance of safety and convenience'
Kohl's is the latest department store franchise to announce it will be closed on Thanksgiving.
The Petite Chef normally offers family cooking classes, during the pandemic they’ve opened their kitchen for a
Learning what's new with The Petite Chef who is cooking amid the pandemic.
Waukesha County kicks off Adopt-a-Drain program: 'Small actions add up to make a big difference'
WAUKESHA -- The Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use announced on Monday, July 27 the launch of the new Adopt-A-Drain Program in the City of Waukesha.
'We're human:' Delafield Police Department launches mental health help app for officers
DELAFIELD -- A first of its kind in Wisconsin, the Delafield Police Department is unveiling a phone app designed to help officers cope with the stress of the job.The app -- called Cordico Shield -- is specifically catered to the mental health challenges that first responders face as a result of their jobs.
National Guard coronavirus test site returning to Waukesha County Expo Center July 27-28
WAUKESHA -- Waukesha County Public Health and the Waukesha County Office of Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a two-day COVID-19 regional testing site.All Wisconsin residents or individuals who work in the state and are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 can get tested at The Waukesha County Expo Center on Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., or until 400 tests have been allocated each day.Individuals who want to be tested are asked to pre-register online in advance in order to reduce wait times at the testing site.
Man sentenced in leading officers on 65-mile police chase, backing vehicle over officer
WAUKESHA -- The man charged with leading police on a 65-mile chase through nine cities and backing a vehicle over an officer in early December 2019, has been sentenced, according to court records.Thomas Chadwick faces eight years for one count of recklessly endangering safety — four years of initial confinement, four years of extended supervision — after the Dec. 11, 2019 incident.Chadwick was initially charged with four counts — two counts of recklessly endangering safety and two counts of resisting an officer back in January.One of two Waukesha police officers hit by the vehicle in December recounted what happened at Chadwick's hearing in January.
Got a big lover in your life? Tony's Creepy Crawly Zoo excites, educates and inspires kids of all ages
Since the pandemic started Tony’s Creepy Crawly Zoo has been canceled indefinitely, but that’s not stopping the local bug whisperer from educating kids about what they can find in the own backyard or on a walk-in nature. Brian is in Pewaukee this morning with the man behind The Creepy Crawly Zoo.
In Brookfield, pastor suggests mask mandates pave the way to larger atrocities like the Holocaust
BROOKFIELD -- A pastor is under fire after comparing a mask mandate to the Holocaust during a Brookfield Common Council meeting Tuesday, July 21.
'A lone actor:' Waukesha County deputies fatally shoot armed man who poured gasoline on himself
WAUKESHA -- A cell phone alert went out on Wednesday night, July 22 warning people in southeastern Wisconsin to stay inside and lock their doors -- causing some confusion about where exactly the danger was coming from.The frightening incident unfolded on Sage Court south of Lawnsdale Road in the Village of Waukesha just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
'This is a new experience:' Wisconsin experts say anxiety could lead to noncompliance with mask mandates
During a record-setting week for Wisconsin, with COVID-19 cases surpassing local and regional milestones, and a single-day record more than 1,100 new positive cases reported Tuesday, July 21 in the state, there's one hurdle behavioral experts say we need to clear before flattening the curve.
Waukesha police request public's help in search for 17-year-old missing since May 5
WAUKESHA -- The Waukesha Police Department has asked for the public's help in a search for missing 17-year-old QMani Maxwell.
2 sought: Over $400 worth of merchandise stolen from TJ Maxx in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Menomonee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted in connection with a retail theft that happened June 17 at TJ Maxx.According to police, a man and a woman stole $483.94 worth of merchandise -- including clothing items and purses.
Police look to ID woman who stole over $200 worth of merchandise from TJ Maxx
MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who stole from TJ Maxx in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, June 16.According to police, a woman removed $297.90 worth of merchandise to include a purse, shoes and other items without permission.There is no known vehicle involved in this incident.If you have any information, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department 262-532-8700 reference case #20-22309.
COVID-19 test site in Waukesha closes early due to demand; alderman submits mask proposal
WAUKESHA -- Waukesha County Public Health and the Waukesha County Office of Emergency Management partnered with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a two-day COVID-19 community testing site.
Man arrested after crashing into patrol squad while fleeing from Waukesha County deputies
WAUKESHA COUNTY -- A 23-year-old Madison man was taken into custody late Monday night, July 20 after he crashed into a City of Brookfield patrol squad while fleeing from deputies in Waukesha County.According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, it began around 11:40 p.m. after the Waukesha County Communications Center received a call of a reckless driver on eastbound I-94.A deputy located the vehicle and advised that it was traveling in excess of 90 mph.
Recognize him? Menomonee Falls police seek man who tried robbing Subway
MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying a man involved in an attempted armed robbery that took place on Monday, July 20.Police said the man entered the Subway on Appleton Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. and attempted to commit an armed robbery.