WAUKESHA -- The man charged with leading police on a 65-mile chase through nine cities and backing a vehicle over an officer in early December 2019, has been sentenced, according to court records.Thomas Chadwick faces eight years for one count of recklessly endangering safety — four years of initial confinement, four years of extended supervision — after the Dec. 11, 2019 incident.Chadwick was initially charged with four counts — two counts of recklessly endangering safety and two counts of resisting an officer back in January.One of two Waukesha police officers hit by the vehicle in December recounted what happened at Chadwick's hearing in January.

5 days ago