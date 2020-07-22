Joe Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda
Presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to company long-standing racial economic inequalities in an attempt to draw a contrast with President Trump.
Twitter deletes video promoted by Pres. Trump sharing unproven claims about drug as COVID-19 treatment
Twitter clamps down on a video posted by President Trump.
As Milwaukee leaders debate response to federal agents, DA says outside help could be beneficial
MILWAUKEE -- City leaders met in a special session Monday, July 27 to discuss the deployment of federal agents in Milwaukee -- with many sharing their concerns over the potential intent behind the additional resources.City leaders were also able to ask the Milwaukee Police Department questions about the federal deployment during a virtual meeting of the Milwaukee Common Council's Public Health and Safety Committee Monday.
Twitter and Facebook become targets in Pres. Trump and Joe Biden ads
CHICAGO — Social media has become the target of a dueling attack ad campaign being waged online by the sitting president and his election rival.
Brett Favre golfs with President Trump in New Jersey
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre hit the links on Saturday, July 25 with a high-profile partner -- President Donald Trump.
Lawyers for Huawei CFO say she's President Trump bargaining chip
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lawyers for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei say her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by U.S. President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.”Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018.
No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid
WASHINGTON — Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent senators home, promising a Republican proposal would be ready on Monday.
'Massive reductions:' President Trump signs executive orders to lower prescription drug costs
President Donald Trump signed new executive orders on Friday that he said would significantly reduce the price of prescription drugs for American patients and seniors.
President Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won't change
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and a top Senate Republican are pushing Congress to preserve the names of military bases that honor Confederate generals, even though the House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills that rename them.President Trump said in a tweet Friday that he had spoken to Oklahoma Sen.
President Trump honors former track phenom and Kansas congressman Ryun
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday presented one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Jim Ryun, a former Republican congressman and the first U.S. high schooler to break the 4-minute barrier in running the mile.Ryun was the 1968 Olympic silver medalist in the 1,500-meter run and is a three-time Olympian.
VP Pence defends federal agents in Milwaukee 'to bring an end to the violence' as homicide rate doubles
MILWAUKEE -- "The first question is why are you coming?
Gov. Evers responds to Pres. Trump's plan to deploy federal officers in Milwaukee: 'Not welcome'
President Donald Trump announced he will send federal agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to help combat rising crime, expanding the administration’s intervention into local enforcement as he runs for reelection under a “law and order” mantle.
In shift, President Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
Softening his earlier stance, President Donald Trump on Thursday acknowledged that some schools may need to delay their reopening this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge.
Pres. Trump calls off RNC in Florida, citing 'flare-up' of coronavirus; North Carolina events still on
President Donald Trump announced Thursday, July 23 that he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus. Convention events will still be held in North Carolina.
Pepcid as a virus remedy? Trump administration's $21M research gamble fizzled
WASHINGTON -- A nearly $21 million government-funded study to see if a popular, over-the-counter heartburn medication could be a COVID-19 remedy has fizzled amid allegations of conflicts of interest and scientific misconduct, according to interviews, a whistleblower complaint and internal government records obtained by The Associated Press.In mid-April, the Trump administration funded a study of famotidine, the main ingredient in Pepcid, despite a lack of published data or studies to suggest heavy doses would be effective against the novel coronavirus.
Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison
NEW YORK — A judge ordered the release from prison of President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer on Thursday, July 23, saying he believes the government retaliated against him for planning to release a book about President Trump before November's election.Michael Cohen's First Amendment rights were violated when he was ordered back to prison on July 9 after probation authorities said he refused to sign a form banning him from publishing the book or communicating publicly in other manners, U.S. District Judge Alvin K.
President Trump, AG Barr expand anti-crime surge to Chicago, Albuquerque
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr announced Wednesday that federal agents will surge into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime, expanding the administration’s intervention in local enforcement as President Trump runs for reelection under a “law-and-order” mantle.Hundreds of federal agents already have been sent to Kansas City, Missouri, to help quell a record rise in violence after the shooting death of a young boy there.
Pres. Trump lauds possible ‘winner’ vaccine, pushes for reopening of schools in Wednesday coronavirus briefing
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump highlighted developments with a coronavirus vaccine and lauded what he said were the United States’ COVID-19 testing achievements during a revived task force briefing on Wednesday, July 22.Earlier in the day, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that the country had signed a deal with Pfizer for the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the president stating during the White House briefing, “I think we have a winner there.”As of July 22, there were four vaccines in the large-scale efficacy test phase and 13 in expanded safety trials, according to the New York Times’ Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker.
Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl says 'teachers want to teach, not die' in fiery rebuke of Trump administration
LOS ANGELES -- Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl issued a lengthy statement in which he criticized President Donald Trump and his administration over plans to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.
World virus cases near 15M; President Trump says things will get worse
NEW YORK — The global tally of people infected with the coronavirus neared 15 million Wednesday, while in the worst-hit pandemic hot spot of the United States, President Donald Trump warned the pandemic would “get worse before it gets better.”With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus, offering a shifted message Tuesday, including professing a newfound respect for the protective face masks he has seldom worn.It came as polls have shown Trump lagging behind Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of November’s election, and as the count of virus fatalities in the U.S. passes 140,000.Even so, the president worked in jabs at the news media and Democrats, and repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus.”The early evening show at the White House came as the next stage of the federal government’s response to the pandemic was being crafted on Capitol Hill.The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above $1 trillion as White House officials negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools, prop up small businesses, boost virus testing and keep cash flowing to Americans.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised a new round of direct payments to earners below a certain income level, similar to the $1,200 checks sent in the spring.