'Looking forward to the announcement:' Sen. Baldwin on number of lists with Biden VP pick days away
Tammy Baldwin spoke with FOX6 News days ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's announcement for vice president -- the Wisconsin senator still appearing on a number of lists.
Joe Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda
Presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to company long-standing racial economic inequalities in an attempt to draw a contrast with President Trump.
DNC health protocols include daily testing, 72-hour quarantine, face masks and more
MILWAUKEE -- The Democratic National Convention hits Milwaukee starting Aug. 17, and most of it will be virtual, with delegates and members of Congress staying home.
Twitter and Facebook become targets in Pres. Trump and Joe Biden ads
CHICAGO — Social media has become the target of a dueling attack ad campaign being waged online by the sitting president and his election rival.
'Absolutely sickening:' Joe Biden calls President Trump the country's 'first' racist president
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden said Wednesday that President Donald Trump was the country's “first” racist president.The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s comments came during a virtual town hall organized by the Service Employees International Union.
Social justice groups call for police reform to be included in Democratic platform in November
In light of the unrest following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the March on the DNC, along with several other social justice groups, unifying behind a plank of policing reform — and that it must be included in the party's platform for the November election.
Fox News Poll: Joe Biden holds lead over President Trump as coronavirus concerns grip nation
WASHINGTON -- Coronavirus infected the election.
'Based on science:' Joe Biden outlines ‘roadmap’ to ‘safely’ reopen schools
WILMINGTON, Del. -- Joe Biden on Friday, July 17 announced a five-step guideline "based on science" to support local decision-making on reopening schools to help students whose learning was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
President Trump down 15 points to Joe Biden in latest national poll
HAMDEN, Conn. -- As new cases of the coronavirus soar in much of the nation, a new national poll now shows Democratic challenger Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by 15 percentage points.
President Trump signs bill, order rebuking China, and slams Biden
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed legislation and an executive order on Tuesday that he said will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong, then quickly shifted his policy speech into a political one, hurling broadsides against Democratic rival Joe Biden.The legislation and order are part of the Trump administration's stepped-up offensive against China for what he calls the rising Asian superpower's exploitation of America and its effort to conceal details about the human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus from the world.
Joe Biden unveils $2 trillion climate plan with energy revamp
WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden released a $2 trillion plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.“These are the most critical investments we can make for the long-term health and vitality of both the American economy and the physical health and safety of the American people,” Biden said during remarks to reporters near his home in Wilmington, Delaware.Biden acknowledged that the economy is in “crisis” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said it offers "an incredible opportunity, not just to build back to where we were before, but better, stronger, more resilient and more prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.”The plan marks his latest effort to build out a legislative agenda with measures that could animate progressives who may be skeptical of Biden, who waged a more centrist campaign during the Democratic primary.It reflects ideas embraced by some of Biden’s more progressive allies during the primary, like Jay Inslee, whose campaign centered on the issue of climate change.
Biden pledges New Deal-like economic agenda to counter President Trump
DUNMORE, Pa. — Democrat Joe Biden turned his campaign against President Donald Trump toward the economy Thursday, introducing a New Deal-like economic agenda while drawing a sharp contrast with a billionaire incumbent he said has abandoned working-class Americans amid cascading crises.The former vice president presented details of a comprehensive agenda that he touted as the most aggressive government investment in the U.S. economy since World War II.
Kanye West no longer supports President Trump, says Joe Biden not 'special'
LOS ANGELES -- Kanye West said in an interview published early Wednesday, July 8 that he no longer supports President Donald Trump, that Joe Biden is missing the "special" factor, and that he definitely plans to run for the country’s top office in 2020.
'Back to US soil:' Joe Biden promises shift in production of pandemic supplies
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products “back to U.S. soil," creating jobs and bolstering a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak.The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's campaign released a plan Tuesday to reinforce stockpiles of a “range of critical products on which the U.S. is dangerously dependent on foreign suppliers" in places like China and Russia.
Ex-Bush officials launch super PAC backing Joe Biden over President Trump
WASHINGTON — A group of former George W.
Joe Biden: President Trump has a 'lot to answer for' on Russian bounties
WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden said Tuesday that President Donald Trump has a “lot to answer for” amid reports that he was advised as early as March 2019 of intelligence that suggested Russia was offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans.“It’s an absolute dereliction of duty if any of this is even remotely true,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, after giving a speech excoriating President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Biden stopped short of saying President Trump had violated his oath of office or should face any consequences from Congress, which has already impeached and tried him on charges related to his handling of foreign affairs.
President Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan, and he appeared to minimize the allegations against Moscow.American intelligence officials concluded months ago that Russian officials offered rewards for successful attacks on American service-members last year, at a time when the U.S. and Taliban were holding talks to end the long-running war, according to The New York Times.President Trump, in a Sunday morning tweet, said “Nobody briefed or told me” or Vice President Mike Pence or chief of staff Mark Meadows about “the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians.”"Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us,” he said.The White House had issued a statement Saturday denying that Trump or Pence had been briefed on such intelligence. “This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of the New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed on this matter,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.President Trump's director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, also said neither the president nor vice president was “ever briefed on any intelligence alleged” in the Times' report and he said the White House statement was “accurate.”President Trump's tweet came a day after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that the report, if accurate, was a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in chief and his failure to protect U.S. troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia.Russia called the report “nonsense.""This unsophisticated plant clearly illustrates the low intellectual abilities of the propagandists of American intelligence, who instead of inventing something more plausible have to make up this nonsense,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.A Taliban spokesman said the militants “strongly reject this allegation” and are not “indebted to the beneficence of any intelligence organ or foreign country.”John Bolton, a former national security adviser who was forced out by President Trump last September and has now written a tell-all book about his time at the White House, said Sunday that "it is pretty remarkable the president’s going out of his way to say he hasn’t heard anything about it, one asks, why would he do something like that?”Bolton told NBC's “Meet the Press” that he thinks the answer "may be precisely because active Russian aggression like that against the American service members is a very, very serious matter and nothing’s been done about it, if it’s true, for these past four or five months, so it may look like he was negligent.
Joe Biden 'outraged,' slams President Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump on Saturday over a report that he said, if true, contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in chief and his failure to protect U.S. troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia.The New York Times reported Friday that American intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
Biden says he would use federal power to require Americans to wear masks in public
NEW YORK -- Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Thursday that he would use federal power to require Americans to wear face masks in public -- a move that would mark a significant intervention by the federal government and could see considerable pushback from states.