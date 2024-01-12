Milwaukee snow emergency declared, parking restrictions take effect

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works declared a snow emergency Saturday, Jan. 13. Parking regulations took effect at 4 p.m.

During the snow emergency, there is no night parking (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.) on highways and bus routes, and posted signs take precedence. Additional details for residents, including alternate parking sites, can be found on the DPW website.

The winter storm was expected to be a long-duration, challenging event, officials first said Friday. The DPW said staff will work as quickly as possible to manage heavy snowfall with high winds and blowing snow before temperatures plummet. A wind chill advisory has now been issued for Sunday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Tree damage reports

The DPW is also attending to emergency response tree service calls due to tree damage across the city. Forestry staff are continuing to work until all priority level 1 calls for service have been resolved, officials said. Only imminent danger and risk to public safety calls will be prioritized as the department balances snow and ice as well as tree response.

All tree-related public safety calls for service – such as tree or unmovable limb that blocks an entire street – should be phoned in for the fastest response at 414-286-2489.

The city said it also took 937 calls for service with 127 related to electrical hazards. Due to a power outage, the North Drop Center (6660 N Industrial Road) is closed Saturday. The South Drop Off Center (3879 W Lincoln Avenue) was open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parking

Always follow posted signs and park as close to the curb as possible to give room for the large salt and plow trucks to pass through the streets. Winter parking regulations began Dec. 1, with no parking 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. on through highways and bus routes. Posted signs take precedence, such as streets posted "No Parking Dec 1 – Mar 1". The DPW encourages those who park on the street to sign up for E-notify and text message notifications.

Garbage, recycling collection

Monday, Jan. 15 is a city holiday, and there is no scheduled garbage or recycling collection. Snow events could cause delays in garbage or recycling collections. Changes and updates will be posted online. To ensure service, clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts – clearing a path for the cart to be rolled. Your normal scheduled collection days can be found on the city's website.

Ways residents can help

Be patient and understanding: Snow and ice operations take time, and all streets will be cleared.

Drive carefully and plan your route to stay on main transportation routes as much as possible during snow and ice events.

Only travel if absolutely necessary.

Adjust driving for conditions by slowing down and providing more space for braking.

Give salt and plow trucks space and stay back from the trucks salting or brining streets to ensure the product hits the streets instead of your car.

Park legally and follow alternate side parking rules. DPW does a better job when parking rules are followed. Park farther away from driveways, alleys and intersections allows our equipment to get through.

Do not shovel, blow or plow snow back into the streets.

Shovel your sidewalk and corners within 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling, and assist neighbors who need help.

Clear the fire hydrant near your property of snow and ice.

Clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts.

Stay informed

Sign up for Winter Parking Text Alerts

Follow the DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw

Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (city residents only)

Check the DPW website for snow and ice updates

Call (414) 286-CITY (2489) for information and assistance

Continued winter storm coverage

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media