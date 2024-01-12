Waukesha County snow emergency, officials: 'stay at home'
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County declared a state of emergency because of Friday's snowstorm.
County DPW crews have been out since 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. Snowplow drivers are working 16-hour shifts to make sure the pavement is clear before temperatures drop, as there's concern about snow freezing onto streets.
The School District of Waukesha canceled school, and many businesses and restaurants downtown closed up shop too.
This is the third snowfall in Waukesha just this week. Waukesha County Executive Paul Farow is urging people to stay off the roads.
"If you don’t have to travel today – don’t travel. Stay at home, take care of everything you’ve got there. Please keep in mind that you want to get your snow off the roads as quick as possible today because the cold wind coming this weekend will make it freeze," said Farrow.
Farrow says there were 32 accidents and 84 cars in ditches just before 1 p.m.
Plows will go to a skeleton crew tonight on state and county highways.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
