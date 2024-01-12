Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County snow emergency, officials: 'stay at home'

Published
Published 
News


Snow emergency in Waukesha County

Waukesha County issued a snow emergency during Friday's winter storm. The county executive encouraged people to stay home and clear their driveways and sidewalks before temperatures drop.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County declared a state of emergency because of Friday's snowstorm.

County DPW crews have been out since 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. Snowplow drivers are working 16-hour shifts to make sure the pavement is clear before temperatures drop, as there's concern about snow freezing onto streets.

The School District of Waukesha canceled school, and many businesses and restaurants downtown closed up shop too.

Waukesha County DPW snow removal update

Waukesha County Department of Public Works officials provided an update on Friday, Jan. 12, during the winter storm and heavy snow. They also provided the initial numbers for weather-related 911 calls, accidents, downed trees and more. Their message: stay home!

This is the third snowfall in Waukesha just this week. Waukesha County Executive Paul Farow is urging people to stay off the roads.

"If you don’t have to travel today – don’t travel. Stay at home, take care of everything you’ve got there. Please keep in mind that you want to get your snow off the roads as quick as possible today because the cold wind coming this weekend will make it freeze," said Farrow.

Farrow says there were 32 accidents and 84 cars in ditches just before 1 p.m.

Plows will go to a skeleton crew tonight on state and county highways.

Conditions on I-94 in Waukesha County

FOX6's Zoe Chipalla took a live look at travel conditions on I-94 westbound in Waukesha County around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

