Wisconsin winter storm watch; Friday morning thru midday Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of southeast Wisconsin to be in effect from 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12 through 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast as the storm approaches.

Another strong low pressure system will ride along almost the exact path that the earlier winter storm did. This setup is looking to be almost identical to the winter snow storm that was on Tuesday, Jan 9.

An easterly wind will bring warmer air off Lake Michigan allowing for the potential of rain and/or snow during the onset of this long-duration event. Areas inland could see snow in the beginning due to cooler temperatures. As winds will shift out of the northeast come Friday late afternoon into the evening, we anticipate a switch over to all snow.

Due to the uncertainty of precipitation type during the beginning of this event for areas near the lake, lower snowfall totals will be expected early on. As winds increase and colder air moves in later on Friday, higher snowfall totals are likely.

Lake enhanced snowfall is favorable during the Friday afternoon and evening which will result in rapidly deteriorating road conditions and poor visibility. Winds gusting near 50 mph at times can cause power outages.

Snow totals will have a drastic cutoff near the lakefront but are favorable to range 4-7" near the lake.

