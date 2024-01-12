Expand / Collapse search

SE Wisconsin road conditions deteriorating; snow moving through

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Weather
Moderate to heavy snow is moving through southeast Wisconsin Friday, Jan. 12. Road conditions are deteriorating across the region as snow accumulates this morning.

A winter storm warning for all of southeast Wisconsin to be in effect from 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12 through 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. 

