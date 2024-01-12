Wisconsin snowstorm; proper shoveling technique from powerlifter

Shoveling snow can be a workout. What is the best way to lift heavy, wet snow and not hurt your body? FOX6 News talked to a pair of expert weightlifters.

The Wauwatosa couple have competed in events involving lifting heavy things. Matt Wanat competed in world and American Strongman competitions – where he has lifted heavy logs overhead. Juli Pederson competes in Olympic weightlifting.

FOX6 News stopped by as the two shoveled their Wauwatosa driveway and sidewalk. They provided tips gained from the weight room.

"The more leg that you use, the longer your back will last. So, it’s good to get down, close to the ground," Peterson said. "I will keep all of this as close to me as possible, because this is where my strength is."

"Don’t be afraid to warm up before you come do this. Walk up and down your driveway a couple times, get blood flowing. More blood flow, less injuries," Wanat said.

The American Heart Association (AHA) warns that snow shoveling can put extra stress on the heart – especially if you are not used to regular exercise. The AHA cites research that hundreds of Americans die each year during or just after snow removal.

