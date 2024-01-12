Wisconsin snowstorm; proper shoveling technique from powerlifter
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Shoveling snow can be a workout. What is the best way to lift heavy, wet snow and not hurt your body? FOX6 News talked to a pair of expert weightlifters.
The Wauwatosa couple have competed in events involving lifting heavy things. Matt Wanat competed in world and American Strongman competitions – where he has lifted heavy logs overhead. Juli Pederson competes in Olympic weightlifting.
FOX6 News stopped by as the two shoveled their Wauwatosa driveway and sidewalk. They provided tips gained from the weight room.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
"The more leg that you use, the longer your back will last. So, it’s good to get down, close to the ground," Peterson said. "I will keep all of this as close to me as possible, because this is where my strength is."
"Don’t be afraid to warm up before you come do this. Walk up and down your driveway a couple times, get blood flowing. More blood flow, less injuries," Wanat said.
The American Heart Association (AHA) warns that snow shoveling can put extra stress on the heart – especially if you are not used to regular exercise. The AHA cites research that hundreds of Americans die each year during or just after snow removal.
Continued winter storm coverage
- Wisconsin winter storm warning; what you need to know
- Snowfall totals: Wisconsin winter storm Jan. 12-13
- Power outages: We Energies responds to thousands of reports
- Pictures: Snowstorm hits southeast Wisconsin on Jan. 12-13
- Milwaukee Mitchell Airport flight cancellations, delays Friday
- SE Wisconsin road conditions deteriorating; snow moving through
- Milwaukee DPW: Winter storm, snowfall impacts residents need to know
- Waukesha County snow emergency, officials: 'stay at home'
FOX6 Weather Extras
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX6 News app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Eric Manges on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Eric Manges on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on Twitter