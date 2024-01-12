Milwaukee Mitchell Airport flight cancellations, delays Friday

At Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, travelers felt the ripple effect of the winter storm Friday – operations slowed down, and some flights were canceled or delayed, as crews worked to ensure planes could safely land and take off.

It takes crews roughly 20 minutes to clear a runway. During snow events, the airport only uses one runway to allow the crews to focus their efforts and work with air traffic controllers to time the clearing of snow between flights.

There are also ways the operation can track not just inbound planes and those on the ground, but also all the operations equipment at any given time.

While municipalities use things like salt to prevent snow and ice buildup, that's not the case at airports. Salt and other chemicals can be corrosive – a problem for planes. Instead, there is a lot of manual labor and massive pieces of equipment.

"They’re working 12-hour shifts, with limited restroom breaks, but they’ve been doing a great job keeping us open today," said Harold Mester, airport spokesperson.

