MPD: 43-year-old extricated from vehicle, struck 2 parked cars in Bay View
MILWAUKEE -- A 43-year-old man was injured in an auto accident in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood on Tuesday morning, July 21.Police said the man, who was driving, struck two parked cars near Superior and Estes around 7:20 a.m. The man was extricated from his vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries; he was taken to the hospital for treatment.The circumstances leading to the accident remain under investigation.
Milwaukee utility driver struck by impaired driver, seriously hurt, speaks about his recovery
MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee utility worker seriously injured when he was struck by an impaired driver while on the job back in February spoke about his recovery for the first time Monday, July 13.Dan Franecki was struck by an impaired driver near 6th Street and State Street on Feb. 20, causing severe damage to his legs -- leading to a double amputation.Police said Dan was working in the roadway near his work vehicle, which had warning lights on in full operation, when he was struck and pinned against another vehicle.The alleged striking driver, Antonio Owens, 40, faces three felony charges and has a plea hearing scheduled for August.
MFD: Search underway for 1 person missing in the water near Humboldt and North
MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed a dive response in the river to search for a missing person near Humboldt Avenue and North Avenue Sunday evening, July 12.Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene just after 7:15 p.m., where one person had fallen into the water, but did not resurface.FOX6 News crews saw MFD, Milwaukee police and U.S. Coast Guard boats searching the water, along with at least two divers -- and a sonar system.A neighbor said this particular area is popular among rowers, kayakers and boaters."Three or four times a year this happens.
'It's overdue:' Task force releases 3-phase approach to curb reckless driving in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Reckless driving continues to be a serious problem in Milwaukee; there have been at least two reckless driving crashes this week alone.The city's Reckless Driving Task Force just released recommendations to curb the problem, wanting to put Milwaukee's roads on what they call a "diet" as part of a three-phase approach that will require lots of roadwork and tax dollars.
51-year-old woman killed in accident near 27th and Nash, Milwaukee police say
MILWAUKEE -- a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident near 27th and Nash on Saturday morning, July 4.Around 9:20 a.m., Milwaukee police and fire department personnel were called to the scene for a report of serious injuries related to the accident.
Milwaukee Fire Department left with $200K+ in vehicle damage after reckless driving crashes
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Fire Department has seen a big increase in crashes involving its vehicles over the last year, putting constraints and the department -- and coming with a hefty bill.As you walk around a Milwaukee Fire Department lot, the amount of destruction is eye-opening.
Firefighters battle house fire near 31st and Mt. Vernon in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Fire caused significant damage to a two-and-a-half story home near 31st and Mt.
'We should be better than this:' Firefighters group responds to figurine hanging in fire station
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brotherhood of Firefighters has released a statement in response to the finding of a brown figurine found hanging by a pink looped ribbon in a Milwaukee fire station.According to a news release on Feb. 13, Milwaukee Fire Department administration "was alerted to the presence" of the figurine.
MFD: Brown figurine hanging by looped ribbon found in Milwaukee fire station
MILWAUKEE -- Internal discipline charges are expected as soon as this week in connection with an incident that occurred in February at a Milwaukee Fire Department fire station.
Arson investigation: 4 dogs killed after fire damages 2 homes in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that happened Tuesday morning, June 30 near 38th and Vliet in Milwaukee.
4 sought in arson, shots fired near 40th and Lloyd; police say no evidence to suggest missing girls were there
MILWAUKEE -- Ten police officers and one firefighter were hurt when fire was set in the neighborhood near 40th Street and Lloyd Street Tuesday, June 23 -- unrest sparked by a case involving two missing teenagers -- believed to be in danger.
MPD: 28-year-old man suffers injuries after roofing materials ignite at strip mall
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that occurred at 60th and Forest Home Avenue on the city's southwest side on Wednesday, June 24.Contractors were working on a roof at strip mall around 9 a.m. -- and were heating up roofing materials that subsequently ignited.A 28-year-old man suffered moderate injuries.
MFD: No injuries in fire at linen supply company near 64th and Douglas
MILWAUKEE -- There were no injuries as firefighters battled a fire at a linen supply company near 64th Street and Douglas Avenue in Milwaukee Sunday evening, June 21.It happened around 7:30 p.m.Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said fire was coming from the back of the building in an loading dock area.
Firefighters respond to 3-alarm fire at recycling facility, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE -- Fire officials were called to a 3-alarm fire at Cimco Recycling on the Milwaukee's south side just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning, June 20.
Milwaukee firefighters union sells t-shirts in memory of Darrin Jones
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Professional Firefighters Association is doing what it can to honor the memory of Firefighter Darrin Jones, who passed away in his sleep on Feb. 1.Local 215 is now selling t-shirts on the union's website.
Officials: Man found dead after garage fire near Center and Buffum
MILWAUKEE -- According to officials with the Milwaukee fire and police departments, a 35-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a garage fire near Center and Buffum on Tuesday, June 16.Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News that the fire happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office in a tweet Tuesday said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday regarding the "suspicious death" and that Milwaukee police are investigating.
House fire displaces 1 near 27th and Hadley, Red Cross called for aid
MILWAUKEE -- Fire officials were called to a house fire near N. 27th Street and W.
House fire near 24th and Keefe injures 1 firefighter
MILWAUKEE -- Fire officials were called to a report of a house fire near N. 24th Street and W.