MPD: 43-year-old extricated from vehicle, struck 2 parked cars in Bay View

MILWAUKEE -- A 43-year-old man was injured in an auto accident in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood on Tuesday morning, July 21.Police said the man, who was driving, struck two parked cars near Superior and Estes around 7:20 a.m. The man was extricated from his vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries; he was taken to the hospital for treatment.The circumstances leading to the accident remain under investigation.

Milwaukee utility driver struck by impaired driver, seriously hurt, speaks about his recovery

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee utility worker seriously injured when he was struck by an impaired driver while on the job back in February spoke about his recovery for the first time Monday, July 13.Dan Franecki was struck by an impaired driver near 6th Street and State Street on Feb. 20, causing severe damage to his legs -- leading to a double amputation.Police said Dan was working in the roadway near his work vehicle, which had warning lights on in full operation, when he was struck and pinned against another vehicle.The alleged striking driver, Antonio Owens, 40, faces three felony charges and has a plea hearing scheduled for August.

MFD: Search underway for 1 person missing in the water near Humboldt and North

MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed a dive response in the river to search for a missing person near Humboldt Avenue and North Avenue Sunday evening, July 12.Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene just after 7:15 p.m., where one person had fallen into the water, but did not resurface.FOX6 News crews saw MFD, Milwaukee police and U.S. Coast Guard boats searching the water, along with at least two divers -- and a sonar system.A neighbor said this particular area is popular among rowers, kayakers and boaters."Three or four times a year this happens.

'It's overdue:' Task force releases 3-phase approach to curb reckless driving in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Reckless driving continues to be a serious problem in Milwaukee; there have been at least two reckless driving crashes this week alone.The city's Reckless Driving Task Force just released recommendations to curb the problem, wanting to put Milwaukee's roads on what they call a "diet" as part of a three-phase approach that will require lots of roadwork and tax dollars.

MPD: 28-year-old man suffers injuries after roofing materials ignite at strip mall

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that occurred at 60th and Forest Home Avenue on the city's southwest side on Wednesday, June 24.Contractors were working on a roof at strip mall around 9 a.m. -- and were heating up roofing materials that subsequently ignited.A 28-year-old man suffered moderate injuries.

MFD: No injuries in fire at linen supply company near 64th and Douglas

MILWAUKEE -- There were no injuries as firefighters battled a fire at a linen supply company near 64th Street and Douglas Avenue in Milwaukee Sunday evening, June 21.It happened around 7:30 p.m.Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said fire was coming from the back of the building in an loading dock area.

Officials: Man found dead after garage fire near Center and Buffum

MILWAUKEE -- According to officials with the Milwaukee fire and police departments, a 35-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a garage fire near Center and Buffum on Tuesday, June 16.Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News that the fire happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office in a tweet Tuesday said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday regarding the "suspicious death" and that Milwaukee police are investigating.