Snowfall totals: Wisconsin winter storm Jan. 12-13, 2024
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting snowfall data from the Jan. 12-13 winter storm that impacted southeast Wisconsin.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map (alphabetical) from the National Weather Service
- Brookfield, 4.2
- Elkhorn, 4.0
- Franksville, 3.3
- Genoa City, 5.3
- Germantown, 6.2
- Hales Corners, 5.0
- Hartford, 5.0
- Hartland, 4.8
- Jackson, 4.0
- Lac La Belle, 5.5
- Lake Mills, 4.0
- Oconomowoc, 4.0
- Sullivan, 6.2
- Sussex, 5.1
- West Bend, 4.0
- Wind Lake, 4.0
