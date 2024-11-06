Wisconsin election results analysis; Trump, Baldwin split swing state

The Brief Wisconsin shattered its election turnout record; more than 3.3 million voted in the presidential race. Republican Donald Trump won the presidential race, while Democrat Tammy Baldwin held her U.S. Senate seat. The Wisconsin Legislature majorities for Republicans remain, though with slimmer margins.



More than 3.3 million Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday's presidential election.

The Associated Press and FOX News called Wisconsin for former President Donald Trump, the state's 10 electoral votes part his defeat nationally of Vice President Kamala Harris. Here's a look at the numbers.

Presidential race

Wisconsin shattered its election turnout record. There were 3.4 million ballots cast and 3.65 million registered voters prior to Election Day.

Harris pulled 37,000 more votes than Joe Biden did in 2020. She also surpassed the number of votes Barack Obama received in 2012, though not what Obama saw in 2008. It wasn't enough for the Democratic ticket this time around.

That's because Trump won over so many more voters – in fact, more than any presidential nominee has ever received in the state. The Republican received 87,000 more votes in Tuesday's election than he did in 2020.

Trump also overperformed in some crucial counties compared to 2020. He won 52% of Racine County, a one-point improvement over 2020. He also grew his lead in Kenosha County – which he first flipped red in 2016 – nearly two points in that time. In Waukesha County, though, he was down roughly 4/10 of a point but made up the difference across the state.

U.S. Senate race

Split-ticket votes also made a difference in the battleground state, and 19,000 people voted in the presidential race but sat out the U.S. Senate race.

Democrat Tammy Baldwin won over Republican challenger Eric Hovde. She outperformed what Harris got in Milwaukee County; Harris won 68.4% of those votes, while Baldwin won 69.1%.

State legislature races

In a closely contested State Senate race, Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin claimed victory over Republican Duey Stroebel in the 8th District. The Associated Press had not called the race as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stroebel was the incumbent in the race, but ran in a new district – the first election with new legislative maps in use statewide.

Overall, Republicans retained majorities in both the Wisconsin Senate and Wisconsin Assembly.

Republicans have controlled the Assembly since 2011 and currently have 64 seats to Democrats' 34. That majority will shrink in January after the GOP lost 10 seats following Tuesday's elections, but will keep a nine-seat majority.

In the Wisconsin Senate, Republicans currently have a 22-10 supermajority – but that lead, too, will shrink. Republicans will keep 18 seats while Democrats picked up several and will have 15. It means the GOP will no longer have a supermajority in the chamber.