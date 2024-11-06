Wisconsin's Senate race; Baldwin defeats Hovde

The Brief Tammy Baldwin defeated Eric Hovde in the Wisconsin race for U.S. Senate. Baldwin, a Democrat, is serving her second term and was seeking a third. Hovde, a Republican, lost a 2012 primary bid for the same seat.



Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) defeated Republican challenger Eric Hovde in the Wisconsin race for U.S. Senate. The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday afternoon.

Baldwin, a two-term incumbent, declared victory early Wednesday over Hovde, a multimillionaire businessman who poured millions of his own money into race. Hovde has not conceded.

Four of the past six presidential elections were decided in Wisconsin by less than a percentage point. Its races for U.S. Senate have not been quite as tight – Baldwin won by nearly 6 points in her first race in 2012 and by almost 11 points in 2018. But in 2022, Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson won a third term in 2022 by only a point.

The last time two Republicans represented Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate was 1957. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, holds the state's other seat. Democratic momentum has resulted in their candidates winning 14 of the past 17 statewide elections headed into Election Day.

The Baldwin-Hovde race was critical for Democrats who were defending 23 seats in the Senate entering Nov. 5, including three held by independents who caucus with Democrats clinging to a 51-49 majority. That’s compared with just 11 seats that Republicans hoped to keep in their column.

Reaction and statements

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin)

"The voters have spoken and our campaign has won.

"The people of Wisconsin have chosen someone who always puts Wisconsin first, someone who shows up, listens, and works with everyone to get the job done. And they rejected the billionaires and the special interests who want to come to our state, spread hate and division, and buy their way into power. I am proud to head back to the Senate as we embrace our state motto, Forward, and keep fighting for the workers, farmers, and families that make our state great. From the bottom of my heart, it is an honor to serve the people of Wisconsin."

Eric Hovde (9:30 am. Wednesday, Nov. 6)

"We’re watching the final precinct results come in. We’re certainly disappointed that the Democrats’ effort to siphon votes with a fraudulent candidate had a significant impact on the race, with those votes making up more than the entire margin of the race right now. We will continue to monitor returns and make sure that every vote is counted."