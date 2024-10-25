Wisconsin Assembly district maps, 1st election with new boundaries

The Brief The battle for control of the Wisconsin Assembly is on the Nov. 5 ballot. It marks the first time the whole state will use new legislative district maps. Voters might be in a new legislative district with new names.



The battle for control of the Wisconsin Assembly comes down to your vote and, with it, many important issues that affect your lives.

The Nov. 5 election marks the first time the whole state will use new legislative maps, which Gov. Tony Evers signed into law earlier this year. All 99 Assembly seats are on the ballot.

The Republican Party has controlled the Wisconsin Assembly since 2011, but the new maps open up pick-up opportunities for Democrats. Voters might be in a new legislative district with new names.

"In the state Assembly, there's a small chance they could win a majority," said John Johnson, a researcher with the Marquette University Lubar Center. "In the state Senate, no – but the Republicans will pretty much definitely lose their supermajority."

Wisconsin State Senate (Oct. 25, 2024)

Wisconsin State Assembly (Oct. 25, 2024)

Right now, Republicans have a supermajority in the Wisconsin Senate. They are very close to a supermajority in the Assembly, too, where they hold a 30-seat majority.

Political forecasters said it’s very likely Republicans will keep control of the Assembly, though with a smaller majority. CNalysis estimated Assembly Republicans have a 72% chance of keeping control and Democrats have a 28% chance of flipping the chamber blue.

Johnson said there are about seven to eight assembly seats that are toss-ups.

"The most competitive races are in Sheboygan, two in the Green Bay area, one in Neenah, Menasha, Wausau, a couple that are around Eau Claire," he explained. "One near Hudson or St. Croix, and then a couple in the La Crosse area."

There are also two competitive Assembly races in southern Milwaukee County – covering the Greendale, Oak Creek areas.

"I believe it's moved slightly more republican leaning. Bob Donovan is basically the incumbent there, so I would say he's favored to win that," Johnson said. "The 21st District, where Jesse Rodriguez is the incumbent, is a different story. It's moved quite a bit more in a Democratic direction in its new boundaries. On paper, it looks like it leans Democratic, but Rodriguez has been an incumbent for a while. She's run strongly there in the past. I think she has a lot of positive name recognition.

"Sheboygan, it leans slightly Democratic, but Republicans imagine that they could win it, too. It's the kind of seat that Democrats have to win if they want to do well."

Now, big money is flooding the state to sway your Assembly vote.

"It just speaks to the importance of these races in determining control of the Legislature," said Johnson. "In the past, there would be a few competitive races, but it didn't really matter if a Democrat or a Republican won them because that Republican majority was so stable in the Legislature."

Democrats and Republicans have competing plans for marijuana, school vouchers, gun restrictions, abortion and spending tax dollars.