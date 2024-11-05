Live election results: Harris, Trump battle for Wisconsin's electoral votes

The Brief Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump face one another in the race for president. Battleground Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes will prove critical to who wins the White House. Trump won the state in 2016, while President Joe Biden won it in 2020.



In battleground Wisconsin, Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump compete for 10 electoral votes that could prove pivotal in the 2024 presidential election.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Four of the past six presidential elections were decided in Wisconsin by less than a percentage point. The close contest was evident in both campaigns' continued presence in the state as Election Day drew near.

Both Harris and Trump were in the Milwaukee area to rally support on Friday, Nov. 1 and elsewhere in the state days prior. Their vice presidential running mates, Tim Walz and JD Vance, were in Wisconsin on Monday.

Featured article

Last Marquette poll

In the latest Marquette University Law School poll, the results of which were released on Oct. 30, Harris held a narrow lead over Trump within the poll's margin of error.

The poll found Harris (50%) led Trump (49%) among likely voters in a head-to-head matchup. The results included initially undecided voters who were then asked whom they would vote for if they had to choose; keeping initially undecided voters as a separate category, Harris holds 48% of likely voters, Trump gets 47%, and 5% are undecided.

The previous poll, the results of which were released in early October, found Harris (52%) leading Trump (48%) among both registered and likely voters.

In a multi-candidate race, the poll found Harris (46%) leads Trump (44%), while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received 5% support and other candidates received 2% or less. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an emergency appeal to remove RFK Jr. from Wisconsin's ballot.