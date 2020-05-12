RACINE -- The City of Racine’s face coverings ordinance took effect Monday, July 27, with everyone above the age of 4 expected to wear masks while they are outside of their home at indoor public spaces, in outdoor spaces when social distancing cannot be maintained, when using any form of public transportation and when they are with people from outside of their household or family unit.To help ensure that the public has access to masks, both the Racine Police Department and the Racine Fire Department began offering free masks available to the public.

