'Can the virus die in a day?' FOX6 viewers report testing both positive and negative for COVID-19
Two FOX6 viewers tested positive and negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours -- so which test was right?
Racine police investigating death near Douglas and North
Racine police have opened a death investigation after a victim was found dead after a "disturbance" with another person.
Sheriff: Taser used to arrest speeding Illinois driver caught with pills in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY -- Prosecutors say a Taser had to be used on a speeding Illinois driver who faces charges after his arrest early Sunday, July 26 in Racine County.Bradley Shute, 49, of Wheaton, Illinois faces one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer, and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer.
'Lead by example:' Racine officers met with lines during free mask distribution on 1st day of mandate
RACINE -- The City of Racine’s face coverings ordinance took effect Monday, July 27, with everyone above the age of 4 expected to wear masks while they are outside of their home at indoor public spaces, in outdoor spaces when social distancing cannot be maintained, when using any form of public transportation and when they are with people from outside of their household or family unit.To help ensure that the public has access to masks, both the Racine Police Department and the Racine Fire Department began offering free masks available to the public.
A peachy idea: Peach picking season is here at Apple Holler
STURTEVANT -- It's peach picking season at Apple Holler in Sturtevant, and staff there are making sure it's safe for you and your family amid the COVID-19 pandemic."Almost 80 acres so there's a lot of space to socially distance," David Flannery, owner of Apple Holler, said. "Hand-washing, social distancing.
Police seek missing man last seen in downtown Racine Thursday afternoon
RACINE -- Racine police asked for help locating a missing man last seen in downtown Racine Thursday afternoon, July 23.According to police, Esteban Acevedo-Diaz from Rochester resides in a group home and has no known ties to Racine.Esteban is 5'8" tall, and weighs 180 pounds.
'Keep things safe:' Racine business owners react to city's mask mandate
The City of Racine will require everyone above the age of 4 to wear a mask when leaving home starting Monday, July 27 -- a measure that the city's common council passed by just one vote on July 21.
'Getting ahead of it:' Racine Common Council passes mask ordinance; people and businesses face fines
RACINE -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Racine Common Council voted 8-7 on Tuesday night, July 21 in favor of imposing a city-wide mask mandate after lengthy debate done virtually due to the pandemic.
Racine K-9 retires after nearly a decade of service: 'He has done his job'
MILWAUKEE -- After nearly a decade of fighting crime in his community, K-9 Titan made it to his last day of training Tuesday, July 21.
Racine honors teachers with Encore Awards: 'Just a little something to say thank you'
Normally at the end of Teacher Appreciation Week in May, the Racine Unified School District honors its Encore Award winner -- given to those that excel at their jobs. This year's celebration may not be what is normal. But it was a small token of appreciation that goes a long way.
New programs offered at Racine Zoo, keep social distancing in mind
RACINE -- From exotic animals and rolling out all sorts of events this summer, the Racine Zoo has revamped its operations during the pandemic.For more information, check out their website.
The Racine Zoo has re-opened, but there are some things you need to know before you check out the animals
RACINE -- The Racine Zoo has re-opened, but there are some things you need to know before you go see the animals.
53-year-old Franksville bicyclist struck by vehicle and killed in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT -- A Franksville man, 53, was struck by a vehicle and killed as he rode a bicycle in Mount Pleasant Wednesday evening, June 3.It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the intersection of Fancher Road and Luanne Drive.The bicyclist was wearing a helmet, police said, but suffered a serious head injury, and despite life-saving measures by a nurse and another bystander, he died at the scene.The woman driving the vehicle, 19, from Kenosha, was cooperative with the investigation, police said, noting that there was no indication drugs or alcohol were involved.Police said inattentive driving is being considered as a possible contributing factor.
Investigation underway in officer-involved death in Caledonia
CALEDONIA, Wis.– The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved death that occurred while trying to take a suspect into custody on the morning of Monday, May 18 in Caledonia.As a Caledonia Police Officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, a physical altercation occurred with the subject.
28-year-old Kenosha woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT -- Officers of the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they were called to the area of Durand Avenue and Storybrook Drive for a single motor vehicle accident around 4 a.m. on Friday, May 15.The vehicle reportedly left the roadway while traveling eastbound and struck a mailbox, culvert and came to rest after striking a tree, according to officials.Officers found the driver – and sole occupant of the vehicle – Christina Mejia, 28, of Kenosha unresponsive.
Former Racine mayor faces disorderly conduct charge after fight over speeding at Piggly Wiggly
MOUNT PLEASANT-- A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge was filed Monday, May 11 against former Racine Mayor John Dickert, 57, following a March fight at Piggly Wiggly in Mount Pleasant.