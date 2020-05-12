'Lead by example:' Racine officers met with lines during free mask distribution on 1st day of mandate

RACINE -- The City of Racine’s face coverings ordinance took effect Monday, July 27, with everyone above the age of 4 expected to wear masks while they are outside of their home at indoor public spaces, in outdoor spaces when social distancing cannot be maintained, when using any form of public transportation and when they are with people from outside of their household or family unit.To help ensure that the public has access to masks, both the Racine Police Department and the Racine Fire Department began offering free masks available to the public.

A peachy idea: Peach picking season is here at Apple Holler

STURTEVANT -- It's peach picking season at Apple Holler in Sturtevant, and staff there are making sure it's safe for you and your family amid the COVID-19 pandemic."Almost 80 acres so there's a lot of space to socially distance," David Flannery, owner of Apple Holler, said. "Hand-washing, social distancing.

Police seek missing man last seen in downtown Racine Thursday afternoon

RACINE -- Racine police asked for help locating a missing man last seen in downtown Racine Thursday afternoon, July 23.According to police, Esteban Acevedo-Diaz from Rochester resides in a group home and has no known ties to Racine.Esteban is 5'8" tall, and weighs 180 pounds.

Racine Common Council passes mask ordinance; people and businesses face fines
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Racine Common Council voted 8-7 on Tuesday night, July 21 in favor of imposing a city-wide mask mandate after lengthy debate done virtually due to the pandemic. The ordinance as it was proposed for the vote would require masks to be worn everywhere indoors -- except your home -- and everywhere outdoors where social distancing is not possible. There are exceptions, like when eating or drinking in restaurants or bars.

53-year-old Franksville bicyclist struck by vehicle and killed in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT -- A Franksville man, 53, was struck by a vehicle and killed as he rode a bicycle in Mount Pleasant Wednesday evening, June 3.It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the intersection of Fancher Road and Luanne Drive.The bicyclist was wearing a helmet, police said, but suffered a serious head injury, and despite life-saving measures by a nurse and another bystander, he died at the scene.The woman driving the vehicle, 19, from Kenosha, was cooperative with the investigation, police said, noting that there was no indication drugs or alcohol were involved.Police said inattentive driving is being considered as a possible contributing factor.

Investigation underway in officer-involved death in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Wis.– The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved death that occurred while trying to take a suspect into custody on the morning of Monday, May 18 in Caledonia.As a Caledonia Police Officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, a physical altercation occurred with the subject.

28-year-old Kenosha woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Officers of the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they were called to the area of Durand Avenue and Storybrook Drive for a single motor vehicle accident around 4 a.m. on Friday, May 15.The vehicle reportedly left the roadway while traveling eastbound and struck a mailbox, culvert and came to rest after striking a tree, according to officials.Officers found the driver – and sole occupant of the vehicle – Christina Mejia, 28, of Kenosha unresponsive.