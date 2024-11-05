Live election results: Stroebel faces Habush Sinykin for State Senate Dist. 8

article

The Brief Duey Stroebel faces Jodi Habush Sinykin in the race for Wisconsin's 8th State Senate District. Stroebel, a Republican, currently represents the state's 20th State Senate District. Habush Sinykin, a Democrat, looks to take the seat.



Republican State Sen. Duey Stroebel faces Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin in the race for Wisconsin's 8th State Senate District.

Stroebel currently represents the 20th Senate District, but new legislative district maps put Stroebel and incumbent Dan Knodl, a fellow Republican state senator, into the same district.

Stroebel is now running for the 8th District. Knodl is running for a Wisconsin Assembly seat. Republican State Sen. Daniel Feyen, who currently represents the 18th State Senate District, now faces Democrat Michael Rapp for the seat that Stroebel will vacate.

Habush Sinykin lost to Knodl in April's special election for the 8th District seat. She won the August partisan primary for the upcoming general election with no challenger.

New district maps

Gov. Tony Evers signed new Wisconsin legislative district maps into law in February. Those maps – used for the Wisconsin Senate and Wisconsin Assembly races – are in place for the November election.

Democrats tried unsuccessfully for more than a decade to overturn Republican-drawn maps. In December 2023, the Wisconsin Supreme Court – having flipped to a liberal majority of justices – ruled the existing maps were unconstitutional.

Evers, a Democrat, proposed the maps that are now law. Republicans who control the state Legislature passed the maps to avoid having the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court draw the lines instead.

Headed into the election, Republicans hold a supermajority in the Wisconsin Senate. They are very close to a supermajority in the Assembly, too, where they hold a 30-seat majority.