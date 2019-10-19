WASHINGTON -- While speaking on the ongoing protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, former President Barack Obama urged “every mayor in this country to review your use-of-force policies with members of your community and commit to report on planned reforms.”Obama highlighted how most of the needed reforms take place on the local level, while urging the nation to use current momentum drawn from the protests to drive effective change.“We have seen in the last several weeks, last few months, the kind of epic changes and events in our country that are as profound as anything I’ve seen in my lifetime,“ Obama said.“All of us have been feeling pain, uncertainty and disruption, some folks have been feeling it more than others,” the president said, noting that the nation grieves with he family of Floyd, who died during an encounter with Minneapolis police on May 25.The former president said he and the nation are grateful for members of law enforcement “who share dreams of reforming police.”Obama reminded viewers of the forum, “As we’re confronting the particular act of violence that led to those losses, our nation and the world is still in the midst of a global pandemic that has exposed vulnerabilities of our health care system.”He also said younger individuals have a profound ability to create change, highlighting how noted civil rights leaders, as well as those of the forefront of other social causes throughout history, were younger people.“Sometimes when I feel despair, I just see what’s happening with young people across the country...

