Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 9, 2022
article
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
- Spring Green, 7.0
- Mount Horeb, 6.5
- Madison, 5.5
- Stoughton, 3.8
- Beaver Dam, 3.5
- Janesville, 3.3
- Sullivan, 3.0
- West Allis, 2.8
- Eagle, 2.6
- Franklin, 2.5
- Johnson Creek, 2.5
- Big Bend, 2.5
- Pewaukee, 2.5
- Waukesha, 2.0
- Muskego, 2.0
- Jefferson, 1.8
- Thiensville, 1.2