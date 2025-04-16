Expand / Collapse search

Green Bay On Draft: The Pilgrimage

Published  April 16, 2025 12:00pm CDT
Green Bay On Draft: The Pilgrimage

FOX6's Sam Kraemer and Jason Calvi break down how the NFL hopes to make this year's draft "Packers" – and how residents and businesses play a key role.

MILWAUKEE - The economic impact of the 2025 NFL Draft has already been felt not just in Green Bay, but in Milwaukee and across the state. In this episode of Green Bay On Draft, FOX6's Sam Kraemer and Jason Calvi break down how the league hopes to make this year's selection show "Packers," and how residents and businesses are getting ready.  

