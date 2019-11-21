2020 Wisconsin State Fair is canceled; here's where you can snag cream puffs this year

WEST ALLIS -- Wisconsin State Fair Park Officials and the Wisconsin Bakers Association announced Tuesday, June 23, that cream puffs will be available at Wisconsin State Fair Park and select locations throughout the state during the original State Fair dates, August 6 -16.The news is part of the Wisconsin State Fair’s launch of the State Fair Necessities, bringing fair favorites to fair-goers.

'We are thrilled:' Get a slice of Wisconsin State Fair this year, including a Fair Food Drive-Thru

WEST ALLIS -- Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced on Thursday, July 2 several additional State Fair Necessities, including a Fair Food Drive-Thru, the opening of the online Wisconsin State Fair Official FairWear Store and more.Despite the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair being canceled due to COVID-19, the previously announced Cream Puff Drive-Thrus and Deliveries, as well as these new additions, are a part of the State Fair Necessities, bringing more State Fair favorites to loyal fairgoers.Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO, offered the following statement in a news release:

Wisconsin State Fair concerts reschedule for 2021 fair amid COVID-19 pandemic

WEST ALLIS -- Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced on Friday, June 26 four rescheduled concerts for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, despite the cancelation of the 2020 State Fair due to COVID-19.A news release says Grammy-nominated Christian rock band Skillet will shake the Main Stage on opening night of the Fair, Thursday, Aug. 5.