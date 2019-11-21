Wisconsin State Fair teams up with Hunger Task Force
Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced it is teaming up with Hunger Task Force and Wells Fargo for a food donation drive.
UW-Whitewater among programs affected by WIAC decision to cancel fall sports
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference canceled all fall sports due to COVID-19, a ruling that includes UW-Whitewater.
'People go nuts for it:' Pickle pizza among the items on the menu for 1st State Fair Food Drive-Thru Thursday
WEST ALLIS -- The Wisconsin State Fair isn't going on as normal due to COVID-19, but the food is, at least some of it!
Wisconsin State Fair officials release menu for 1st 'Fair Food Drive-Thru'
Despite the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair being canceled due to COVID-19 -- there still a way for you to enjoy your favorite State Fair necessities -- including a "Fair Food Drive-Thru" which starts July 23. Fair officials on Monday, July 20 revealed the menu for the first event.
2020 Wisconsin State Fair is canceled; here's where you can snag cream puffs this year
WEST ALLIS -- Wisconsin State Fair Park Officials and the Wisconsin Bakers Association announced Tuesday, June 23, that cream puffs will be available at Wisconsin State Fair Park and select locations throughout the state during the original State Fair dates, August 6 -16.The news is part of the Wisconsin State Fair’s launch of the State Fair Necessities, bringing fair favorites to fair-goers.
Sporkies Fairgoer Edition: Wisconsin State Fair officials want to see 'your best and craziest food ideas'
WEST ALLIS -- You’ve been able to eat the Sporkies at the Wisconsin State Fair in the past, but now is your chance to submit your very own creation!With the Sporkies: Fairgoer Edition, State Fair officials want YOU to submit your best and craziest food ideas -- and vendors will be the judge.The "Celebrity Judging Panel" will include representatives from:
'We are thrilled:' Get a slice of Wisconsin State Fair this year, including a Fair Food Drive-Thru
WEST ALLIS -- Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced on Thursday, July 2 several additional State Fair Necessities, including a Fair Food Drive-Thru, the opening of the online Wisconsin State Fair Official FairWear Store and more.Despite the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair being canceled due to COVID-19, the previously announced Cream Puff Drive-Thrus and Deliveries, as well as these new additions, are a part of the State Fair Necessities, bringing more State Fair favorites to loyal fairgoers.Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO, offered the following statement in a news release:
Brothers Osborne rescheduled for 2021 Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage, tickets on sale now
Wisconsin State Fair concerts reschedule for 2021 fair amid COVID-19 pandemic
WEST ALLIS -- Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced on Friday, June 26 four rescheduled concerts for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, despite the cancelation of the 2020 State Fair due to COVID-19.A news release says Grammy-nominated Christian rock band Skillet will shake the Main Stage on opening night of the Fair, Thursday, Aug. 5.
'Very agonizing decision:' Wisconsin State Fair CANCELED for 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic
WEST ALLIS -- The Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled for 2020, fair officials announced on Thursday, May 28.
Decision on whether Wisconsin State Fair will go on as planned could come soon
WEST ALLIS -- The Wisconsin State Fair is still scheduled to take place in August, but that could all change when a final decision comes, potentially later this week.
'Is it going to happen?' Wisconsin State Fair Park Board discusses options for 2020 amid pandemic
WEST ALLIS -- The Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors and staff are now discussing options that will enable them to provide a "Fair" experience in 2020.
State Fair adds 3 shows to Main Stage lineup, tickets go on sale Feb. 28
Wisconsin State Fair adds 3 shows to 2020 Main State lineup
Beach Boys, Skillet, Chris Young to play Wisconsin State Fair 2020
WEST ALLIS -- The Wisconsin State Fair announced three, mainstage concerts for the 2020 season on FOX6 Weekend WakeUp Saturday, Jan. 25.
'Incredible savings:' Holiday deals now on sale for 2020 Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS -- State Fair Park officials on Thursday, Nov. 21 announced several ways to spread holiday cheer this season.
1.1M people entered gates at Wisconsin State Fair in 2019, several days saw record attendance
WEST ALLIS -- There were plenty of records broken at Wisconsin State Fair in 2019.
'Figured it wouldn't be as busy:' Wisconsin State Fair draws a crowd on final day of 11-day run
WEST ALLIS -- The 2019 Wisconsin State Fair wrapped up Sunday, Aug. 11, but not before families enjoyed the last of its funnel cakes, rides, and one last stroll through the animal barns."Figured it wouldn't be as busy, but it really is," said Julie Miller.
2019 State Fair 'Sporkies' winner: Poncho Dog's Buffalo Cheese Curd and Chicken Taco
WEST ALLIS -- The Wisconsin State Fair is known for it's wild food, and the annual "Sporkies" competition was held Wednesday, Aug. 7.