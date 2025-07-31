Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair 2025: Opening day sights, bites and more

Published  July 31, 2025
Opening day of 2025 Wisconsin State Fair

The Brief

    • The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair officially opened on Thursday, July 31.
    • Attendees enjoyed everything from cream puffs and rides to animals and "Sporkies."
    • The fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 10.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair has officially opened!

Opening day

What they're saying:

From cream puffs and rides to animals and "Sporkies," FOX6 News was there to share the sights and sounds on July 31.

Wisconsin State Fair opening day 2025

FOX6 is at the Wisconsin State Fair with a glimpse of everything you can check out, including rabbits, rides, and cream puffs!

Taking it all in at the Wisconsin State Fair

FOX6's Ben Handelman and Stephanie Quirk are taking in the sights and sounds of opening day of the Wisconsin State Fair.

Wisconsin State Fair food and rides

There's never a shortage of good, and unique, food at the Wisconsin State Fair. FOX6's Ben Handelman was also ordered by his executive producer to ride the "Sky Scraper."

Try a Wisconsin State Fair cream puff

Try a Wisconsin State Fair cream puff

Shari Black, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park, joined FOX6 News to hype up the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair.

Wisconsin State Fair corn roast

Head to the Wisconsin State Fair to check out all the amazing food options, including the New Berlin Lions Club corn roast!

Wisconsin State Fair corn roast

Head to the Wisconsin State Fair to check out all the amazing food options, including the New Berlin Lions Club corn roast!

When is the Wisconsin State Fair?

Local perspective:

The fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 10. Check out the 2025 Daily Schedule now and do a little planning for you and your family, friends or date. 

The 2025 edition of Wisconsin State Fair is nearly upon us – and now is the time to plan your adventure to the fair park.

