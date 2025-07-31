Wisconsin State Fair 2025: Opening day sights, bites and more

article
Opening day of 2025 Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair has officially opened!
Opening day
What they're saying:
From cream puffs and rides to animals and "Sporkies," FOX6 News was there to share the sights and sounds on July 31.
FOX6 is at the Wisconsin State Fair with a glimpse of everything you can check out, including rabbits, rides, and cream puffs!
FOX6's Ben Handelman and Stephanie Quirk are taking in the sights and sounds of opening day of the Wisconsin State Fair.
There's never a shortage of good, and unique, food at the Wisconsin State Fair. FOX6's Ben Handelman was also ordered by his executive producer to ride the "Sky Scraper."
Shari Black, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park, joined FOX6 News to hype up the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair.
Head to the Wisconsin State Fair to check out all the amazing food options, including the New Berlin Lions Club corn roast!
When is the Wisconsin State Fair?
Local perspective:
The fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 10. Check out the 2025 Daily Schedule now and do a little planning for you and your family, friends or date.
The Source: FOX6 News interviewed people on the opening day of the Wisconsin State Fair for this story.